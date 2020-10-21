Panama City Announces Upcoming Events and Developments
October 21, 2020
Visit Panama City Beach announced several upcoming fall events and new developments for 2021, their message of recovery hopeful.
“This year has been difficult for everyone. We are thrilled to see continued interest and investment in our community,” shares Visit Panama City Beach President and CEO Dan Rowe. “From the IRONMAN races in November and this year’s virtual Beach Home for the Holidays event, to a variety of hotels and resorts opening in 2021, the destination has much to look forward to in the coming months.”
The IRONMAN races will begin on November 7. The bi-annual Emerald Coast Cruzin’ Car Show at Aaron Bessant Park will be held on November 11-14. The Virtual Beach Home for the Holidays event, a Facebook Live event, will include a Christmas tree lighting and is scheduled for November 27.
Several new hotels have been developed in Panama City, too, including the new Home2 Suites by Hilton, Embassy Suites and Homewood Suites by Hilton, opening in Spring of 2021. Also scheduled to open in 2021 is the Hilton Garden Inn at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport. 2022 will see the opening of the highly anticipated Margaritaville Panama City Resort.
Calypso Resort and Towers have expanded their condo complex, building Tower III, featuring one and three-bedroom condos near Pier Park with beach access and views of the Gulf of Mexico.
For more information on upcoming events, attractions and developments, please visit VisitPanamaCityBeach.com.
