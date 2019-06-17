Last updated: 10:16 AM ET, Mon June 17 2019

Panama City Beach Details Plans for Summer 2019 and Beyond

As the summer vacation season kicks into high gear, Visit Panama City Beach is highlighting the new and exciting offerings and developments that can be found in the popular Florida destination.

With United Airlines adding flights to Panama City Beach from Chicago, the grand opening of Paula Deen’s first Florida restaurant at Pier Park and the addition of the $37-million-dollar, world-class sports complex, travelers have plenty to do when visiting.

In addition, Panama City Beach will see the debut of the 200-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott in June, which features a beachfront lazy river pool as well as a dune walkover with direct beach access. The 124-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott is also scheduled to open in the coming months.

“After another record-breaking spring, we are so excited to see the incredible economic developments on our horizon,” Visit Panama City Beach CEO Dan Rowe said. “With new restaurants, flights and the completion of our new state-of-the-art Sports Complex, there’s never been a better time for vacationers to visits our white sand beaches and emerald green waters.”

Other hotels and resorts in the works include a full-service, 252-room Embassy Suites on Front Beach Road, a new hotel adjacent to the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, a Palace Sands high-rise condominium tower and more.

Panama City Beach officials are also excited to announce that Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean and Kid Rock will be headlining the seventh annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam, which will take place Labor Day weekend.

