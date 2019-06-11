Panama City Turns 500: What to Do And Where to Stay in Panama's Capital
Panama City, Panama has played a major role in shaping world history, including serving as a starting point for expeditions that conquered Peru’s Inca empire.
The city, which was founded in 1519 and is the oldest European settlement on the Pacific coast, also served as an important stopover point on trade routes that traversed the American continent.
With all of these highlights in mind (and many more), Panama City will celebrate its 500th anniversary this summer hosting a range of unique cultural, educational, culinary and musical events.
The official birthday bash is scheduled to take place on August 15. But starting as early as this month, Panamanians and tourists alike can celebrate the past and present of the now cosmopolitan Central American capital city via a variety of events designed to pay tribute to its history.
What to Do
Panama City 500, a foundation created to celebrate Panama City, is organizing an extensive program filled with artistic, cultural, gastronomic, musical and academic activities. Highlights include:
— Visiting the Molas Layers of Wisdom exhibition at the Panama Canal Museum
— Dancing at Alfredo de Saint Malo International Music Festival
— Learning about the history of Panama City at an academic forum
— Witnessing the Second International Guitar Competition of Panama City
These are just some of the notable offerings. Still, more festivities curated by Panama City 500 can be found on the official events calendar.
Perhaps the biggest and most notable event is the 500th-anniversary parade, which will take place August 15, marking the exact 500 years of Panama City’s existence.
Also, notable, as the city nears its anniversary, there is a significant transformation taking place in many quarters. The 1908 National Theatre, for instance, is being restored. Civic palaces and old hotels are being given a facelift and everything is getting a pastel-hued paint job, according to The Telegraph. Panama City’s waterfront is also being overhauled.
Where to Stay
Designed to showcase unique elements of Panamanian culture, W Panama is a hotel that provides easy access to all the Panama City 500 events.
Centrally located in the heart of Panama City’s business district, W Panama is steps away from bars and restaurants of vibrant Uruguay Street.
Another notable option is the JW Marriott Panama. Situated along the shore of Punta Pacifica, this high-rise hotel is surrounded by entertainment and shopping and offers views of the Panama City Skyline from its resort-style infinity pool on the roof deck.
