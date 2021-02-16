Panama Reignites Love of Travel With Launch of ‘Discover Your Panama’
WHY IT RATES: Panama’s new tourism campaign encourages potential visitors to discover the type of travel that best suits their personality, plus offers the opportunity to win a seven-day, airfare-inclusive trip to the iconic Central American destination. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
Today, PROMTUR Panama, Panama's destination marketing organization, launched the “Discover Your Panama” campaign aimed to encourage travelers to discover iconic experiences Panama has to offer through the country’s three core Heritage Experiences: Cultural, Green and Blue.
From exploring the never-ending waterfalls at Santa Fé National Park to discovering Panama’s best gastronomic experiences in Casco Antiguo, participants can pick five activities they would love to experience in Panama to generate their unique Traveler Profile, providing a customized breakdown of their traveler personality and suggested Heritage Experience mix.
Based on personal selections, travelers will be assigned a mix of the following experiences:
—Cultural Heritage, which celebrates Panama’s multifaceted culture, from gastronomy to art, history, indigenous culture and more.
—Green Heritage promotes Panama’s unique biodiversity across National Parks, protected areas and private reserves in Panama’s neotropical rainforest.
—Blue Heritage highlights Panama’s ocean wonders, marine life and breathtaking beaches.
Whether deemed adventurous, creative, relaxing, educational or romantic, participants can share the results of their Traveler Profile with their social media followers and encourage them to “Discover Your Panama”. Participants can also gain inspiration from featured experienced travelers' profiles, from the likes of prominent travel influencers and bloggers, including Drew Binsky, Estefi Colombo, Alejandro Escallón and Manu and Matheus to name a few.
While on the “Discover Your Panama” website, potential visitors can turn their dream itinerary into reality by entering a sweepstake for a chance to win an unforgettable seven-day trip to Panama with one guest of their choice. The trip will include hotel stays, round-trip flights and tours to enjoy the country's iconic experiences.
One resident of each eligible country (United States, Canada and Argentina) will be chosen at random, and each will win a trip. Entrants must be 18 years or older to enter. Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday, March 15, 2021. The sweepstake is open to legal residents of the 50 United States (including Washington D.C.), Canada (excluding Quebec) or Argentina (excluding Mendoza, Neuquén, Río Negro, Salta and Tierra del Fuego). No purchase is necessary to enter this sweepstake. To see official rules and to enter, please visit discover.visitpanama.com/sweepstakes.
For the latest information on Panama’s health and safety protocols for international visitors, please visit visitpanama.com/information/travel-guidelines.
SOURCE: PROMTUR press release.
