Panama Relaxes COVID-19 Masking Protocols
Destination & Tourism Visit Panama Lacey Pfalz April 13, 2022
Panama has announced that it has done away with masking requirements in all outdoor spaces and open-air areas throughout the country, helping travelers and residents alike enjoy the country’s incredible outdoor offerings even more.
Travelers must still provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Panama, as well as complete the Electronic Health Affidavit prior to entry. Masking is still mandatory indoors and when physical distancing is not possible.
“With the improvement of COVID conditions, we are easing restrictions while maintaining necessary protocols. Mask removal in the outdoors is the latest step in keeping visitors and locals safe, and to help satisfy their wanderlust through our commitment to preservation of nature and culture, while empowering local communities,” says Ivan Eskildsen, Panama’s Minister of Tourism.
The country hopes that this new relaxation of pandemic protocols will help bring more travelers to enjoy the country’s three heritage pillars, which were introduced in 2020 in Panama’s Master Plan for Sustainable Tourism.
The three pillars are Cultural Heritage, which includes seven indigenous groups as well as a blend of African, Spanish and North American cultures; Green Heritage, which includes the country’s thirteen national parks and comprises one third of the country’s land mass; and Blue Heritage, which includes the country’s Pacific and Atlantic coasts along with Coiba National Park.
“Panama is an outdoor enthusiast paradise, providing endless opportunities to delve into nature, history, and culture,” says Fernando Fondevila, PROMTUR Panama’s Chief Executive Officer. “From countryside farm-to-table dining to rainforest hiking trails, to surfing in the Pacific and the Atlantic, Panama has a rich array of easily accessible and highly rewarding soft adventures.”
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Visit Panama, Panama
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS