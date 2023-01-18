Last updated: 09:37 AM ET, Wed January 18 2023

Paris Is the World’s Most Powerful City Destination, According to WTTC

Destination & Tourism World Travel & Tourism Council Lacey Pfalz January 18, 2023

Spotlight on Paris
Spotlight on Paris

The French capital city and popular destination of Paris is considered the world’s most powerful city destination for a variety of factors, including the travel industry’s contribution to GDP, employment, traveler spending and more, in a new report by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

City vacations were less popular during the pandemic, but have now once again risen in their popularity. Paris’s travel industry was worth nearly $36 billion in 2022, contributing that much to the city’s gross domestic product. It’s expected it will grow to $49 billion by 2032.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Southwest Airlines aircraft approaching San Jose International Airport

What Southwest Airlines is Doing to Avoid Repeating Winter...

Stonehaven le manoir, chateau & relais, resorts in quebec, hotels in quebec, quebec resorts

10 Facts to Inspire Your Trip to Canada

MSC Meraviglia

Two Cruise Ships Rescue Dozens of Migrants

Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.

Universal Orlando Reveals Mardi Gras Concert Series Headliners

While this shows just how massively popular the destination is currently, the report also noted that the city will likely cede its spot in first place to Beijing over the next decade. The Chinese economic and tourist hub currently has a travel industry worth $33 billion but is expected to reach $77 billion by 2032.

“Major cities such as London, Paris and New York will remain global powerhouses but over the next few years, Beijing, Shanghai, and Macau will be moving up the list of top city destinations,” said Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO. “Tourists will always have favorite cities that they will return to, but as other countries prioritize Travel & Tourism, we are going to see new and emerging destinations challenging the traditional favorites.”

Additionally, the report also recognized the top cities with the highest international traveler spending, which are Dubai, with nearly $30 billion in spending; Doha, with nearly $17 billion; London, with $16 billion; Macau, with $15.5 billion; and Amsterdam, with $13.5 billion.

It is expected that the top five cities with the highest international traveler spending will be Hong Kong, with $52 billion in spending; Macau, with $43 billion; Dubai, with nearly $43 billion; Singapore, with $37.4 billion; and Bangkok, with $33.4 billion.

The report was conducted jointly with Oxford Economics and sponsored by Visa.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on World Travel & Tourism Council, Paris

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Stonehaven le manoir, chateau & relais, resorts in quebec, hotels in quebec, quebec resorts

10 Facts to Inspire Your Trip to Canada

Majestic Wildlife Sanctuaries to Visit in Mexico

Spain Expects 2023 Tourism Revenue to Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels

Discover Family Friendly Hotels in Mexico City

gallery icon 2023 Travel Guide To Europe

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS