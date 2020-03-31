Last updated: 02:42 PM ET, Tue March 31 2020

Phuket Closes All Entry and Exit Points

Destination & Tourism Mackenzie Cullen March 31, 2020

Thailand, Phuket. View point of Kata Noi, Karon Beach and Karon Beach. (Photo via sorincolac / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
PHOTO: View point of Kata Noi, Karon Beach and Karon Beach in Phuket. (photo via sorincolac / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

As the coronavirus continues to close popular tourist destinations, Phuket officially joined the fold on Monday. The island in Thailand renowned for its seaside resorts has closed all entry and exit points, both on land and sea, until April 30.

In addition, an air travel ban will go into effect on April 10. According to U.S. News, Thailand had 39 million international arrivals last year, with Phuket receiving around 10 million visitors each year.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
LEGOLAND New York Resort

LEGOLAND New York Resort Opening Pushed Back to 2021

Entertainment
Spirit Airlines Airbus A319

Spirit Suspends Flights to and From Five Airports

Airlines & Airports
US State Department

Secretary of State Urges Americans Abroad to Come Home

Impacting Travel
Concierge service desk at a hotel

Occupancies at US Hotels Are at an All Time Low

Hotel & Resort

On land, travel will be limited with exceptions for food, essential items, emergency vehicles and vehicles carrying publications. Phuket’s famous beaches have been closed until further notice. Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has asked both locals and visitors to remain indoors from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.

“The decision is part of an effort to better control and prevent the spread of the new coronavirus,” said the governor. “By the governor’s authority under sections 22 and 35 of Communicable Disease Act, these places will be closed temporarily until further notice.”

At sea, ships have been banned from entering and leaving Phuket's international port. Cargo ships are exempt from the ban, but crew members are not allowed to disembark, and the ships must leave as soon as all cargo has been unloaded.

Thailand has confirmed 1,524 cases of coronavirus as of Monday, March 30, with 49 cases reported in Phuket. Nine deaths have been confirmed to be related to coronavirus.

For more information on Phuket

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Mackenzie Cullen

Author headshot
Large catamaran sailing in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (photo via fallbrook/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

How to Visit the Caribbean Virtually

Why Every Adventure Traveler Needs to Vacation to Chile

Ten Brazilian Museums to Explore Virtually

gallery icon Photos of Dream-Like Destinations to Satisfy Your Wanderlust

NYC & Company Debuts Virtual New York

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS