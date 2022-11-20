Playa del Carmen Has Pristine Beaches and a Bohemian Atmosphere
Destination & Tourism Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera November 20, 2022
Playa del Carmen has gone from a tiny fishing village to one of the world’s busiest tourism destinations. But this transition has by no means been a smooth one.
Along the Mayan Riviera lies the sophisticated resort town of Playa del Carmen. With its stunning beaches, world-class golf courses, and abundance of shopping and entertainment on Fifth Avenue, it’s no wonder Playa del Carmen has earned a reputation as one of the Caribbean’s hippest resort destinations.
Here modern conveniences combine with small-town charm. Stroll the elegant streets of Playa, explore the verdant Yucatecan jungle, and savor the local cuisine with its unique blend of indigenous and European flavors.
Playa’s charms suit thrill seekers and history buffs, from the nearby Mayan ruins and Rio Secreto Nature Reserve to the culturally immersive Xcaret Park. The alluring turquoise waters attract beach bums and water sports enthusiasts.
These shores are home to an abundance of stingrays, moray eels, sea turtles, and colorful corals, all waiting to be discovered by snorkeling or scuba diving.
Things to Do
Your trip to the Riviera Maya is one you will want to repeat again and again. Thanks to the low prices and ease of travel, you can make this vacation an annual getaway. Just be sure to visit all the major sites to take advantage of all the things to do in the Riviera Maya.
Some of the best places a tourist can visit are easily accessible through Riviera Maya tours. These tours vary depending on your particular desires. History lovers can visit the ancient Mayan wonders of Chichen Itza and Tulum. Head with your family to Xcaret, an archaeological park and nature reserve. Enjoy the native animals or float down a subway river.
The Riviera Maya’s most outstanding attractions are those created by nature. If you like adventure, you may prefer excursions in the Riviera Maya through the jungle or under the sea. Whether you snorkel on the coral reef or zip-line through the treetops of the Mayan jungle, you’ll feel an adrenaline rush you can’t experience at home.
Some Riviera Maya activities are available within walking distance of your resort. Consider taking a cooking class, where you can experience the local cuisine, or take a tequila-tasting tour to sample some of Mexico’s best responsibly. The Riviera Maya has some of the best shopping in all of Mexico, with great deals on gold jewelry and art. You can also spend your days on the beach soaking up the Riviera Maya sun.
Whatever you decide to do in the Riviera Maya, you will have a great vacation that you can repeat over and over again. Relax and unwind or experience a great adventure; all can be found along the Riviera Maya coastline.
A Great Place to Stay
All-Inclusive. All New. All You. The new Hilton Playa del Carmen - an all-inclusive, adults-only escape from the ordinary, where you’ll revel in privacy and romance amid casual elegance, comfort, and convenience. Located in the famed Riviera Maya region and just steps from Playa del Carmen’s vibrant Fifth Avenue, the beachfront resort features sweeping ocean views, palm-lined beaches, and white sand. We are proud to offer memories to last a lifetime in a relaxing experience designed to meet your every need. Finally, a stress-free all-inclusive experience worthy of Hilton’s legendary standards.
All-inclusive resorts should exceed expectations. That’s why Hilton Playa del Carmen guests can enjoy unexpected luxuries, such as innovative swim-up suites, various authentic restaurants, and world-class spas. Stunning oceanfront settings, vibrant culture, live entertainment, and more: it’s always included.
Embrace sophistication with the newly renovated and exquisitely appointed Hilton Playa del Carmen. Suites have everything you’ve always wanted, from polished stone floors, private balconies, and decadent whirlpool tubs, to pillow menus, 24-hour in-suite dining, daily stocked minibars, and glass windows to the ceiling.
From authentic Mexican fare to exotic Asian cuisine and tantalizing Mediterranean dishes, unlimited culinary delights await you at Hilton Playa del Carmen’s gourmet restaurants and cozy lounges. Tequila connoisseurs, wine sommeliers, and professional mixologists serve the perfect libations to accompany a delicious meal or provide poolside refreshment, and it’s all included.
