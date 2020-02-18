Plymouth Rock Vandalized Ahead of 400th Anniversary
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood February 18, 2020
The Plymouth Rock historical monument in Massachusetts was vandalized Monday as the city prepares to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the pilgrims landing in what is now the United States.
According to The New York Post, the Plymouth Rock sits where the Mayflower ship carrying the pilgrims landed in 1620. It was discovered covered with red spray-painted graffiti and obscene messages.
The Plymouth Chamber of Commerce said other historical items vandalized Monday included a sign celebrating the landing, the Pilgrim Maiden statue, the National Monument to the Forefathers and four artworks in the shape of scallops.
Plymouth Town Manager Melissa G. Arrighi called the vandalism of important monuments “unfathomable and unconscionable.”
“We are saddened and sickened by the recent vandalism in our historic town,” Arrighi said in a statement. “We will begin clean up as soon as possible and the police are investigating.”
Officials in Plymouth have already launched a cleanup effort, as teams already finished repairs to the forefather's monument and the four scallop shells. The Pilgrim Maiden Statue was also cleaned, but officials announced they would use a different chemical solution for further treatment.
Cleanup efforts for Plymouth Rock will continue Tuesday as the city prepares for the 400th-anniversary celebration scheduled to begin in April.
“Seeing this type of disrespect for the historic reminders of the Mayflower story is both sad and unsettling,” See Plymouth tourism group executive director Lea Filson said in a statement. “The outpouring of concern and anger over the incident has been a positive ending to a thoughtless gesture.”
Vandalism has also impacted the travel industry in the past. In January, officials from the Machu Picchu historical site in Peru announced the installation of cameras and drones to keep an eye out for troublemakers after a series of tourists damaged a portion of the temple.
