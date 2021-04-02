Popular Mexican Destinations Adding Sanitary Stations To Combat COVID-19
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood April 02, 2021
The Mexican state of Quintana Roo announced a series of new sanitary stations being positioned around the region as tourism numbers are expected to spike during the spring holiday travel period.
According to the Riviera Maya News, Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez said popular destinations such as Cancun and Riviera Maya would host an estimated 635,000 people, a massive surge compared to previous totals during the ongoing pandemic.
Joaquin Gonzalez said the additional sanitary stations would require visitors and residents to undergo temperature checks, have the required face masks and clean their hands with antibacterial gel.
The sites will also conduct random rapid COVID-19 testing.
Travelers will find the sanitary stations in “critical areas of massive concentration” during the holiday period, with the health and safety areas in Cancun, Playa del Carmen and Tulum open through April 12.
“Tourist destinations have to build trust,” Joaquin Gonzalez told the Riviera Maya News. “We are receiving more than 100,000 passengers a week and, in the next two weeks, a little more than 635,000 people based on reservation statistics.”
The sanitary stations were designed and developed in collaboration with municipalities and security, transit and health corporations.
Earlier this week, hotels and resorts in popular Mexican Caribbean destinations reported bookings of 50 percent for the spring holiday travel period, a significant increase from coronavirus-reduced occupancy averages.
