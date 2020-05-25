President Trump Issues Travel Restrictions on Brazil
President Donald Trump on Sunday acted quickly to restrict travel from Brazil, as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the South American country.
Trump issued a proclamation suspending entry into the U.S. for any individual who has been in Brazil within 14 days immediately preceding their attempt to enter the United States, according to CNN.
“I have determined that it is in the interests of the United States to take action to restrict and suspend the entry into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, of all aliens who were physically present within the Federative Republic of Brazil during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States,” the proclamation read.
As cases start to drop in the U.S., they have yet to reach their peak in Brazil, which now has the second-most cases worldwide according to Johns Hopkins University.
"Today's action will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Sunday. "These new restrictions do not apply to the flow of commerce between the United States and Brazil."
National security adviser Robert O'Brien told CBS' "Face the Nation" the White House will "take a look at the other countries on a country by country basis" in that region.
