Priceline Expands Savings for Members of Military
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz July 16, 2021
The Department of Defense (DoD) and Priceline have expanded the eligibility of American Forces Travel, a leisure travel site that provides members of the military with travel savings and discounts, to offer its discounts to 16 million more veterans.
The site allows current and retired members of the U.S. military, the National Guard, DoD civilians and their families to receive the benefits of booking with American Forces Travel, but the new expansion adds those who have a discharge status of honorable or general, allowing 16 million more users to receive the benefits. Any personnel who are eligible to use Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) benefits are able to use American Forces Travel.
American Forces Travel was created in 2019 and offers up to 40 to 60 percent off everything from hotel stays and rental cars for leisure travel. The site currently offers more than 1 million hotel deals to choose from in over 71,000 destinations worldwide.
The newest expansion also allows users to pay through the MILITARY STAR card, a payment method under The Exchange Credit Program of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service. This will make veterans, military personnel and their families able to purchase leisure travel through American Forces Travel much easier.
“Priceline is proud to support American Forces Travel by providing the best travel deals the industry has to offer for the brave Americans who support our country through military service,” said Brett Keller, Priceline’s CEO. “We are pleased to expand this program to an additional 16 million veterans who have served in the United State Military.”
