Priceline Introduces New Booking Option for Activities and Excursions
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood September 28, 2022
Online travel agency Priceline announced it would add new booking capabilities for ticketed activities and excursions, dubbed Priceline Experiences.
Priceline Experiences will enable travelers to discover and book more than 80,000 activities in more than 100 countries around the world, from museum visits and theme park tickets to off-the-beaten-path local tours and guided excursions.
Data showed that 46 percent of tourists said they want more unique experiences when they travel, so the company developed Priceline Experiences to help them find the activities they want while planning their vacation.
“Our goal has always been to help people experience the moments that matter,” Priceline CEO Brett Keller said. “We know that for Priceline customers, those moments typically include activities while on vacation—and that these experiences are often the most memorable parts of their trips.”
“With Priceline Experiences, we not only want to help travelers reach their destinations, but also to enjoy their time there to the fullest, so we built a product to help them do just that,” Keller continued.
Selections on the site run the full gamut of high-quality and trusted experiences for all interests, including ziplining at Niagara Falls, a Grand Canyon day trip from Las Vegas, a Thai cooking class in Phuket, an electric scooter tour of New York's Central Park and more.
Priceline is hosting an Instagram sweepstakes in celebration of the launch and will be giving away $500 worth of Experiences every week throughout October.
