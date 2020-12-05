Protesters Force Shutdown of Historic Stonehenge
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli December 05, 2020
Stonehenge, one of the most popular and mysterious tourist attractions in the world, was forced to close this morning after protesters staged what British officials called a “mass trespass” at the World Heritage site.
The protest was against government plans to build a tunnel near the historic site that would alleviate traffic around Stonehenge, a prehistoric monument of huge upright stones set in a circular pattern in southern England. The 5,000-year old stones, some weighing 25 tons, have confounded experts for hundreds of years as to how they were lifted and placed there.
The protesters, who described themselves as an alliance of local residents, ecologists, activists, archaeologists and pagans, gathered at Stonehenge around midday on Saturday, according to the Associated Press.
English Heritage, a national charity that manages hundreds of historic sites, soon after made the decision to close Stonehenge to visitors “due to unforeseen circumstances" and said it was against the law for anyone to enter the monument area without its consent.
“Whilst we respect people’s right to demonstrate peacefully, we do not condone behavior that disrupts and endangers the site and the people who visit or work here," an English Heritage spokeswoman said.
The $2.3 billion tunnel project near Stonehenge is intended to prevent gridlock that often builds up on the highway closest to the site. But opponents, including local residents, archeologists, and environmentalists, say the project will harm the wildlife and any potential new finds still underground.
