Puerto Morelos Raises Blue Flag Over Its First Internationally Certified Beach
July 02, 2019
Yesterday, July 1, 2019, the seaside town of Puerto Morelos in Mexico’s Riviera Cancún raised the city’s first Blue Flag, signifying its international award bestowed the for 2019-2020, over Ventana al Mar beach.
At the flag-raising ceremony Mayor Laura Fernández Piña, declared, “Today we reaffirm our vocation to be a green municipality. We also reaffirm our commitment to progress, meeting the needs of our present without jeopardizing the ability of future generations to satisfy their own needs.”
She said that receiving the world-class recognition was two years in the making, as Puerto Morelos officials worked to fulfill 33 separate criteria for excellence in environmental management, security, services, environmental education, activities and water quality.
Fernández Piña called it a historic day for the town, adding that its next challenge, “will be to validate this certification next year—to continue belonging to the select group of beaches and marinas of the Blue Flag of Mexico and the world.”
“We are on track to initiate an international certification process for sustainable tourism destinations, through the company Biosphere Mexico; since Puerto Morelos is a municipality that follows a scheme of urban and tourist growth, environmental friendliness, as well as water quality management, energy saving and orientation of social benefits of tourism for the inhabitants,” she explained.
María del Carmen García Rivas, director of the National Reef Park of Puerto Morelos, also expressed that the destination’s achievement of the Blue Flag certification provides further encouragement and support for the protection of the offshore coral reef, which happens to be the continent’s largest (and the world’s second largest) barrier reef.
