Puerto Rico Heightens Mask Restrictions and Business Curfews
Destination & Tourism Discover Puerto Rico Brian Major August 31, 2021
Puerto Rico’s government will institute local business curfews, suspend alcohol sales during evening hours and require mask usage in indoor and outdoor spaces under an Executive Order issued August 30. The measures go into effect on September 2, said officials in a statement.
Businesses will be required to close from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. seven days a week, with hospitals, pharmacies, gas stations and restaurants excluded from closure. Restaurants may only provide delivery service; hotel restaurants will be open only to hotel guests.
Additionally, mask usage will be mandatory in “closed-in” indoor and open-air spaces, including outdoor settings with “an agglomeration of 50 people or more, regardless of vaccination status.” The mask requirement reverses an easing of mask-wearing restrictions unveiled in July.
Also under the Executive Order, boats may not anchor on beaches, keys or islets less than 100 feet from the shore with the exception of the use of mooring buoys or moorings.
Earlier this month Puerto Rico instituted a policy requiring “employees of all commercial lodging options” to be vaccinated “barring medical or religious exemption,” officials said.
