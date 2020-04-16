Puerto Rico Launches ‘All in Good Time’ Campaign
Destination & Tourism Discover Puerto Rico Janeen Christoff April 16, 2020
Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s nonprofit marketing organization, has released new creative videos designed to inspire and provide optimism for travelers during this time of uncertainty.
The new campaign was produced by the organization’s in-house multimedia team with the theme “All in Good Time.” The video series reinforces that right now people must stay home and stay safe but that soon enough it will be time to return to “simple pleasures.”
The 15- and 30-second videos soothe the senses through sight and sound and provide a glimpse of the beauty of Puerto Rico that awaits when the time is right to travel again.
