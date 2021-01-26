Puerto Rico Launches Getaway Sweepstakes
Puerto Rico destination marketing organization Discover Puerto Rico has teamed with JetBlue Airways and the San Juan Marriott to launch a vacation-planning sweepstake featuring roundtrip airline tickets to the territory, combined with a five-night stay at the San Juan Marriott.
The sweepstakes extend through February 10 and encourage travelers to pick any week in 2021 to block off on their digital calendars for a vacation trip.
Consumers should next include the words “Fly JetBlue to Puerto Rico” in the subject line, include “Vacation@DiscoverPuertoRico.com” as a participant on the calendar entry and press send.
Three winners will be selected to win two roundtrip JetBlue certificates to Puerto Rico and a five-night stay at the beachside San Juan Marriott in San Juan’s Condado district. In addition, 100 participants will receive a goodie bag with Puerto Rico-themed travel swag.
“Puerto Rico is a great option for travelers seeking warm temperatures, rich history, abundant natural attractions, delectable cuisine and an international flair,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico. “The Island is an ideal place to visit when responsible travelers are ready, given the prioritization of health and safety measures and entry requirements in place to ensure a safe vacation.”
“With so much pent up travel demand, we look forward to welcoming customers whenever they are ready to Fly JetBlue to Puerto Rico,” said Elizabeth Windram, JetBlue’s vice president of marketing.
