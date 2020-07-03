Puerto Rico Outlines Plan to Reopen to Travelers on July 15
Puerto Rico is planning to reopen July 15 to inbound travelers with proof of a negative molecular COVID-19 test.
Commercial flights have been diverted to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan (SJU). In the airport, face masks are mandatory and thermographic cameras remain operating to monitor temperatures.
Beginning July 15, arriving passengers must complete a travel declaration form from the Puerto Rico Health Department, as well as demonstrate a negative molecular COVID-19 test from the prior 72 hours. For the island’s travel advisory, click here.
If travelers arrive on the island without the requested documentation, they will be offered a rapid COVID-19 test at the airport. Even if the test result is negative, it will be mandatory for the traveler to quarantine and cover their own medical expenses and possible extended stay.
Testing sites on the U.S. mainland can be found here. The quarantine is mandated until the traveler provides proof of a negative molecular test result on island; a list of testing sites in Puerto Rico is available here.
If a negative molecular test is not provided, the traveler will be required to quarantine for 14 days, or the length of their stay.
Puerto Rico’s curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through July 22; exceptions are for emergencies.
Residents and visitors are required to wear face masks when in public, and subject to a fine, if not. Social distancing is enforced with floor plans and capacities adjusted island-wide, as the health and safety of visitors and residents remain a top priority.
Sunbathing and other recreational activities on beaches and in some nature reserves are allowed, but limiting group gatherings to only those within the same household. Restaurants, spas, museums, theaters, and casinos are open and operating at 75 percent capacity.
“Puerto Rico has exercised an abundance of caution since the onset of COVID-19, which enables us to confidently reopen for in-bound tourism on July 15. Today we are hyper focused on reopening responsibly and are enforcing locally mandated regulations such as distancing, face coverings and a variety of measures for businesses and properties, to ensure the safety of our guests,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
“Travelers coming to the island can expect a series of measures all aimed at ensuring their overall well-being, from the moment that they arrive at the airport, to the moment they check out of their hotel.”
Most hotels are open, including El San Juan Hotel, Caribe Hilton, Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Beach Resort and Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.
Properties will conduct temperature checks, screen symptoms and disinfect luggage upon entry. Face coverings will be required for all guests and personnel in public areas and there will be encouraged limited capacity in elevators and other public places.
All but one of Puerto Rico’s 18 golf courses have reopened. Some golf courses only allowed member play when they reopened on May 26. Since then, the majority now welcome public play, including Royal Isabela, Costa Caribe Golf & Country Club, Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Golf & Beach Resort, Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico (home of Coco Beach Golf Club), El Legado, Deportivo del Oeste, and more. The St. Regis Bahia Beach is allowing public play on weekdays, reserving Friday-through-Sunday and holidays for resort guests and members.
Puerto Rico golf courses are implementing safeguards to enhance safe recreation, including staff using personal protective gear, sanitizing golf carts and the common areas, and more.
Puerto Rico requires no passport for U.S. citizens, is bilingual, uses the U.S. dollar for currency, and is the air hub of the Caribbean.
For more information, click here.
