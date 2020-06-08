Puerto Vallarta Celebrates Its 102nd Anniversary
Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit June 08, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Puerto Vallarta is looking forward to welcoming guests back to celebrate its 102nd anniversary. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
On May 31, this wonderful destination turned 102 years as a municipality and 52 as a city. Let's celebrate Puerto Vallarta; we will be waiting for you with open arms!
Puerto Vallarta celebrates a double anniversary this year: 102 years as a municipality and 52 as a city. With this double anniversary, we are celebrating the next return of our visitors. Puerto Vallarta has endless offerings: its traditional historic center, the beautiful Malecon, the golden sand beaches, the natural beauties, various activities and the renowned hospitality of the people of Vallarta.
Puerto Vallarta has become one of the favorite cities to visit due to the colorful, happy and festive atmosphere that attracts its visitors, both Mexicans and foreigners.
Going back a little into history, on May 31, 1918, it was granted the title of municipality. From that date, Las Peñas would be called Puerto Vallarta. It is worth mentioning that this name is in honor of Lic. Ignacio L. Vallarta, an illustrious character from Jalisco and former governor of the state. And it was not until 1968, when it was named the city of Puerto Vallarta, the construction of great infrastructure began that definitively revolutionized the role that the port had played.
A city with sea, sun, beach and a privileged geographical location, Puerto Vallarta has the majestic mountains of the Sierra Madre Occidental and Banderas Bay, one of the most beautiful bays in the world. This destination has many activities, from fun outdoor activities such as kayaking, zip-lining, hiking, fishing or golf to the relaxation of walking on the beach or the boardwalk, to name just a few.
Puerto Vallarta is a world-class destination, perfect for family, couples, leisure, adventure, work or to celebrate diversity. Now, it is also a leader in the implementation of the new protocols of the health sector.
To offer you a safe destination, the protocols indicated by the health authorities have been implemented, which protect you from your arrival at the airport or bus station to hotel rooms, restaurants and shops. You and your family will only worry about finding the fun and rest you deserve. We are waiting for your return!
The most important thing is your security; we want to maintain your confidence, and we will also offer you more than 102 reasons so that you can visit us soon when you decide to. Follow us on our social media for more information.
To know more about the history of Puerto Vallarta, click here.
SOURCE: Puerto Vallarta press release.
For more information on Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS