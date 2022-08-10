Puerto Vallarta Earns Six Nominations for the 2022 Travvy Awards
Destination & Tourism Alberto Lozano August 10, 2022
Puerto Vallarta once again becomes an international benchmark, being nominated six times in the 2022 Travvy Awards, known worldwide as the "Academy Awards" of the travel industry in the United States.
2022 Travvy Awards recognize the top industry suppliers in a variety of categories including destinations, hotels, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators, and more, as decided by those who know them best: travel advisors.
Over the years, Puerto Vallarta has received countless accolades for its welcoming atmosphere and friendly people, tourist attractions, services, and hotel infrastructure.
During the 2022 edition of the Travvy Awards, Puerto Vallarta managed to increase its number of nominations compared to the four obtained last year, being present in the following categories:
· Best Tourism Board - Mexico
· Best Culinary Destination – Mexico
· Best Destination – Mexico
· Best Wedding Destination - Mexico
· Best Honeymoon Destination – Mexico
· Best Travel Agent Academy Program
Voting in all categories where Puerto Vallarta is nominated is available on the Travvy Awards website here until August 31, and it will be on November 3 when the winners will be announced at the renowned awards gala at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina in Florida.
It is important to remember that this Mexican tourist destination received four awards from the Travvy Awards last year, with gold medals such as "Best Destination for Honeymoons in Mexico," "Best Culinary Destination in Mexico," and "Best Tourist Office in Mexico"; as well as silver in the category of "Best Destination in Mexico," which showed that Puerto Vallarta continues to be the preferred one for travelers from all over the world.
"We are very excited that Puerto Vallarta has increased its nominations at the Travvy Awards this year, proving the great positioning we have as a destination amid international experts in the travel industry," said Luis Villaseñor, Director of the Public Trust for Tourism Promotion and Advertising of Puerto Vallarta.
Puerto Vallarta is home to one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing art scenes in Mexico.
With over 30 art galleries displaying works by local, national, and international artists from native indigenous art and traditional Mexican silverware, contemporary paintings, and sculptures, the local arts scene has been revitalized by a cosmopolitan group of residents, artists, and gallery owners, that have decided to call Puerto Vallarta home.
