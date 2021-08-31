Puerto Vallarta Ready To Host Visitors Following Hurricane Nora
Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta CVB Patrick Clarke August 31, 2021
Like Mexico's Riviera Nayarit region, as a whole, Puerto Vallarta remains open for business in the wake of Hurricane Nora this past weekend.
According to the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board, state and municipal authorities as well as the National Guard, Civil Protection and other organizations are currently focusing on clean-up, restoration and community support efforts in areas impacted by Nora.
Nonetheless, the local airport, Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport, hotels and resorts and tour companies continue to operate normally while maintaining strict health and safety protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Local restaurants remain open with capacity limits set at 50 percent and mandatory midnight closures.
On Wednesday, Puerto Vallarta will host its second cruise ship of the year when Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Panorama docks at 70 percent capacity.
Head to VisitPuertoVallarta.com for the latest updates and more information.
For more information on Puerto Vallarta CVB, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS