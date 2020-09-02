Pure Central America Releases Reopening Schedule, Protocols
Destination & Tourism El Salvador Tourism September 02, 2020
Pure Central America, a destination management company with a strong presence in Central American destinations, released a reopening schedule and COVID-19 protocols for airports and airlines serving Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Belize this year.
The Panama International Airport has started “controlled operations” for international flights and is expected to open for commercial flights on Oct. 12, Pure Central America said.
When travelers arrive at the airport, they must present proof of a negative COVID-19 taken 48 hours prior to departure.
On Sept. 1, Costa Rica opened up the destination to residents of New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Connecticut. Iberia and Lufthansa have resumed operations to the destination. Air Canada is set to resume flights Sept. 12 and Air France on Oct. 14.
In addition to completing and an epidemiological survey, travelers must also present proof of a negative COVID test that was taken 48 hours prior to departure.
Travelers are also required to purchase travel insurance covering “medical care or an unexpected extended hotel stay,” Pure Central said, and are required to wear masks or face shields indoors.
Nicaragua is scheduled to open its international airport on Sept. 4.
Avianca suspended service to the destination until Sept. 19, Spirit Airlines through September, Aeromexico and Copa Airlines through Oct. 1, United Airlines until Oct. 5, American Airlines until Oct. 7, and Delta Air Lines indefinitely.
Travelers must provide proof of a negative COVID test, with results received within 72 hours prior to departure.
Honduras’ international airports are now open for international flights. Spirit Airlines has resumed service from Fort Lauderdale and Houston.
Tourists must complete an online form prior to departure and present proof of a negative COVID test, with results received within 72 hours prior to departure. They will also be required to wear facemasks or shields in indoor settings.
El Salvador is scheduled to reopen its international airport on Sept. 19. Travelers are required to wear facemasks or shields in indoor settings.
Guatemala is slated to reopen its international airport on Sept. 18. Travelers must wear facemasks and shields in indoor settings. A health center is being created at the airport to handle incoming visitors.
Lastly, Belize is scheduled to reopen its tourism borders on Oct. 1. Travelers will be required to complete a health form on the Belize Health App and provide results of COVID negative tests taken 72 hours prior to departure.
