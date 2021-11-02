Qatar Tourism Unveils New Tourism Campaign
Qatar Tourism is debuting a new multimedia international campaign, which aims to boost visitor numbers to 6 million and raise tourism numbers to 12 percent of the country’s GDP by 2030.
It has also enhanced TAWASH, its travel advisor training platform with a new design, content and training modules. The upgraded platform includes interactive maps quizzes and a reformatted module structure designed to provide a more seamless education experience.
Travel advisors can receive a Qatar Expert certificate, and later become Qatar Specialist by completing educational modules.
Meanwhile, the campaign, whose tagline is Experience a World Beyond, will target 17 international markets, including the U.S.
The campaign, whose goal is to raise tourism to 12 percent of Qatar’s GDP, will feature the voice of Indonesian recording artist, Raisa, and “key chain characters to introduce travelers to the variety of experiences that Qatar offers, with a further three, friendly local characters representing Qatari tour guides,” Qatar Tourism said.
“Our aim is to promote Qatar’s new value proposition to tour operators, online travel agencies and consumers,” said Berthold Trenkel, chief operating officer of Qatar Tourism. “As we work towards realizing Qatar’s mission of becoming a world-class tourism destination, our international markets team will be the driving force in engaging key travel trade in key regions.”
Additionally, Qatar introduced a new website in five languages, which is supported by a new Personalized Travel Companion Mobile App.
The country is of adding 105 new hotels and serviced apartments to boost its accommodations portfolio before it hosts the FIFA World Cup in 2022.
Since it reopened its borders in July, Qatar Tourism said the country has welcomed 200,000 travelers.
