Quintana Roo Governor Reports US Airlines to Increase Service to Region
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood August 01, 2019
Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin announced airlines from the United States have assured him they will be increasing the flow of passengers to the Mexican state.
According to the communications office for Quintana Roo, Governor Joaquin was part of a meeting with American Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines, who assured him Cancun is a highly competitive destination that carriers plan to focus on moving forward.
During the meetings in Washington D.C., officials from Southwest said the carrier plans to fly to Cozumel International Airport starting in the first quarter of 2020, which would bolster its 22 existing flights to Cancun from 15 American cities.
American Airlines also assured Governor Joaquin and other tourism officials in attendance that Cancun is one of its main destinations in Mexico and Latin America, with more than 20 weekly flights on its schedule.
Governor Joaquin also reported the U.S. carriers would be using larger aircraft to service key routes to destinations in Quintana Roo to meet the increasing demands. The additional passengers will result in higher income for the region, which depends heavily on tourism.
For more information on Mexico
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS