Quintana Too Among Mexican States To Receive $30 Million Investment

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke May 20, 2022

Beach at Caribbean sea in Playa del Carmen
Beach in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo via Mustang_79 / Getty Images)

The tourist-friendly state of Quintana Roo will be part of a $30 million investment recently announced for the southeastern region of Mexico.

According to U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar, the investment will take place through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). In addition to Quintana Roo—comprising destinations such as Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Tulum and Cozumel—the Mexican states of Chiapas, Campeche, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Veracruz Yucatan will receive funding in an effort to create jobs and improve local communities.

"The success of Mexico is the success of North America," said Ambassador Salazar, adding that "this region is a priority for the United States. It represents a unique opportunity for conservation and sustainable development that we will enhance through private investment."

Quintana Roo is in the midst of a bounce back in terms of tourism as the state hosted more than 12.5 million visitors last year, which was around 84 percent of its pre-pandemic totals.

What's more, the region recently eliminated mask mandates as officials report a drop in COVID-19 cases and eye a return to normal.

