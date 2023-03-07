Last updated: 11:54 AM ET, Tue March 07 2023

Red Tide Impacting Southwest Florida Beaches

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli March 07, 2023

Fort Myers; Florida Gulf Coast
Fort Myers Beach (Photo via Noreen Kompanik)

Five months after the devastation of Hurricane Ian, and less than a week after touting its tourism comeback, Southwest Florida is facing another ecological disaster in red tide.

MORE Destination & Tourism
El San Juan hotel

Caribbean on Target to Surpass Pre-Pandemic Visitors in 2023

Notre Dame

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral on Track to Reopen by 2024

Grand Palace, Bangkok, Thailand.

Travel Demand, Prices Surging in Asia-Pacific Region

ADVERTISING

It’s caused by algae blooms that wash up on shores of the Gulf Coast periodically, and not only are they harmful to marine life—tons of dead fish have washed up on shores from Naples to Tampa—it also causes harmful respiratory problems in humans.

According to The News-Press, Fort Myers Beach officials have hauled off more than 10 tons of fish.

The timing of the red tide arguably couldn't be worse with spring break travel season in full swing and temperatures nearing 90 degrees in the Southwest portion of Florida.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Florida

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
El San Juan hotel

Caribbean on Target to Surpass Pre-Pandemic Visitors in 2023

Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral on Track to Reopen by 2024

Travel Demand, Prices Surging in Asia-Pacific Region

WTTC Launches Hotel Sustainability Basics Verification Program

Diving with Great Hammerheads in Bimini, Bahamas

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS