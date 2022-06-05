Rendez-vous Canada Marks Revival of the Country’s Tourism Industry
June 05, 2022
Canada is among several countries easing travel restrictions for international visitors, and for the first time in three years, the destination hosted Rendez-vous Canada (RVC) in person from May 24 to May 27. The hybrid networking event, organized by Destination Canada, welcomed more than 1,000 attendees in Toronto in addition to even more participants who joined virtually.
There is an unmatched energy that accompanies in-person events, and there’s no better sign to mark a destination’s recovery than getting back to live meetings and events.
“I promised you that when we were ready that I would tell the world that Canada is once again open for tourism,” The Honorable Randy Boissonnault, Canada’s Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, began as he addressed those in attendance on May 25. “So, to our international visitors, welcome. We are so glad to see you here in person to reconnect, to rebuild,” he continued, adding that if you’re asking yourself if Canada is ready to welcome back travelers, “As minister of tourism, I’m happy to say ... yes, yes and yes.”
In attendance were more than 300 international buyers and 750 tourism industry delegates from 450 Canadian organizations. The event gave industry representatives a chance to meet in person and create and deepen relationships with each other, something that isn’t always easy to do virtually.
“We are expecting 48,000 appointments that will be made between international buyers and Canadian tourism business, so this connection of course creates opportunity and will support the recovery of this industry,” said The Honorable Liza Frulla, P.C., C.M., O.Q., Chair of the Board of Directors, Destination Canada.
When travelers think about this destination, many forget just how vast it is. From taking in the picturesque Canadian Rockies aboard the Rocky Mountaineer to adventuring in the remote areas of Newfoundland, and everything in between, Canada offers unforgettable experiences for all types of travelers.
This international tourism marketplace gave a variety of companies across the provinces a chance to meet in one place, share their stories and explain what makes them unique to representatives of companies located all around the globe.
The Honorable Randy Boissonnault pointed out that visitors to Canada are welcomed with open arms and depart with memories to last a lifetime. He explained that once you recommend Canada to your people, they will not only return home thanking you but they will travel back to the destination many times thereafter.
He went on to say that the most important thing visitors will share with friends and family is that Canada is diverse and welcoming to all visitors: “Canada is made up of people from every part of the world. Diversity is a fact; pluralism is a choice. We have made a choice to live together respectfully, inclusively, with great curiosity. A progressive and thriving democracy full of citizens ready to connect with visitors. Your LGBTQ+ friends will have the time of their lives visiting one of our 120 pride festivals and more that Canada has to offer.”
The Minister of Tourism also pointed out that Canada is no longer living in a pre-pandemic world, and the destination has its eye on the future.
“We will not let the pre-pandemic thinking shape our future. This is a new era, one that calls on us to be bold, to be ambitious, to dance with audacity,” he said. “And that is why we are refreshing the federal tourism growth strategy that we can meet these challenges head on. So that our international visitors and fellow Canadians can smile when they remember their visit to Canada.”
