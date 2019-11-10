Resilient Sonoma County Is Ready to Welcome You Back
“The air is clear, and the vineyards are vibrantly colored with gold, copper and burgundy. It’s a gorgeous time to visit Sonoma County,” says Sonoma County resident Tyffani Sedgwick. She echoes the joy and relief of residents and business owners as the Kincade Fire was declared 100 percent contained and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire, lifted all evacuation orders, allowing residents to return home and businesses to re-open.
Fire Update
The Kincade Fire started north of Geyserville, California on October 23, threatening the population centers of Geyserville, Santa Rosa, Healdsburg and Windsor, necessitating mandatory evacuations. Finally reaching 100 percent containment on November 5 due to the efforts of 5,245 firefighters at its peak, the fire had burned almost 78,000 acres and destroyed 374 structures, but not one person was killed. The fires were largely confined to a remote, mountainous area in the northeastern part of Sonoma County.
When it was all over, the fire damaged less than 8 percent of the 1-million-acres that comprise Sonoma County. The 2019 wine grape harvest was 92 percent complete at the onset of the fires and only two wine tasting rooms have reported damage; Soda Rock Winery and The Spire Collection at Field Stone Vineyard.
Support Sonoma County by Visiting
Sonoma County needs your support and you are invited to visit right now while the beautiful fall weather remains. Enjoy the glorious fall colors, superb wines, restaurants and world-class accommodations. For more information on planning your trip, Sonoma County events and a special offer of $5 shipping on cases of wine through November 22 with the #SipSonoma offer, visit sonomacounty.com/gather-sonoma .
Grateful Area Businesses Report In
Forestville, Russian River
Innkeeper Catherine Bartolomei, owner of the stunning luxury property The Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant alongside her brother Joe Bartolomei in the Russian River Valley area of Forestville, comments, “I can’t say enough about our first responders. While the fire was incredibly destructive, the majority of what we lost was wilderness, and they saved our beautiful communities. We are open for business; the weather is spectacular and we’d love to see you!”
Note: The Russian River Valley Winegrowers also report that none of their members have been affected by the fire. All wineries are open and ready to host guests for tasting.
About The Farmhouse Inn
The Farmhouse Inn has garnered so many top-level awards that these two are just for 2019: Condé Nast Gold List 2019, Michelin One Star for 13 consecutive years. The owners, a brother and sister team of Joe and Catherine Bartolomei, have realized their goal of creating “a haven from everyday life” with their well-tended garden property, exemplary personal service and classic accommodations which are a fine example of refined but casual luxury.
Breakfasts are something special in their country chic restaurant, and a bite enjoyed al fresco at a garden table from their Farmstand “food truck” or an evening meal at their Michelin starred restaurant will delight. The new Grange is the place for an intimate dinner or business gathering. Many thoughtful “extras” await you.
Santa Rosa Airport
Closed for a few days during the fire, the Santa Rosa Airport is open to all air traffic. Elisa Del Carlo, Flight Operations Manager for Butterfly Aviation LLC, a helicopter company specializing in local tours, says, “We would like to give great thanks and heartfelt appreciation to the many courageous firefighters and first responders who tirelessly battled the Kincade Fire. These men and women went above and beyond. Butterfly Aviation is safe and sound and continuing 'flight-seeing' as usual.”
About Butterfly Aviation LLC
Butterfly Aviation LLC are experts in aviation safety and have a team of exceptional, experienced pilots flying their state-of-the-art helicopters. Schedule your bespoke tour to “flight-see” or for special events or marriage proposals. CEO and founder Dr. Steven Ungerleider has fashioned his business model for outreach and service to the Northern California support network as a non-profit organization donating proceeds to several agencies in need. Located adjacent to the Santa Rosa Airport, reserve your tour now.
Santa Rosa
The city of Santa Rosa was largely unaffected and Sonoma County resident Tyffani Sedgwick of Holly Hansen Public Relations, who represents the Stark Reality Restaurants with locations in Santa Rosa and Healdsburg, reports that “All six are (now) open for business, and have updated their menus with seasonal foods and cocktails.” Ms. Hansen, also a local resident, adds, “Words cannot express how thankful we are to the thousands of men and women who have been working on the front lines to keep us safe during this fire. To them, we owe the deepest gratitude.”
About Stark’s Steak & Seafood
If ever there was a perfect casual restaurant serving upscale quality food in a clubby, well-decorated space, Stark’s Steak & Seafood is it. Owners, executive chef Mark Stark and his wife Terri, pay close attention to the customer experience. Thoroughly enjoyable meals, a friendly atmosphere, tasty cocktails, a diverse wine list, attentive general manager Anthony Viloria and faithful long-time employees round out the roadmap for their success. The Starks have several award-winning restaurants in Santa Rosa and Healdsburg that are each unique in concept, exhibiting their attention to detail.
The Valley of The Moon
Further up north on Sonoma Highway, The Valley of The Moon section of Sonoma Valley was not affected at all. Sharon Rooney, Director of Public Relations of the Four Sisters Collection of hotels and inns says, “Though Kenwood Inn & Spa’s power was briefly cut off by PG&E as a protective measure, the inn is now operating normally, with wine country visitors especially excited to experience the completely renovated, and gorgeous Kenwood Inn & Spa.”
About Kenwood Inn & Spa
The Kenwood Inn & Spa buildings, grounds and gardens of this Mediterranean-style assemblage of large guestrooms and suites in the famed wine country area of the Valley of The Moon, are reminiscent of an Italian villa. Wander past courtyard fountains and secret gardens to a swimming pool with a water feature creating a lovely ambient sound. A recent renovation included a complete redo of the spa. Treatments here, especially the age-reversing rejuvenating facial called Fire & Ice, are extraordinary. A gratis wine hour for guests each evening brings a local winery in to pour and talk about their wines. Don’t miss it.
Healdsburg
Mary Roy winemaker, chef and CEO of Capo Creek Winery and Vineyard on Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg, wants you to make a reservation and visit her winery for one of her fabulous tasting experiences. “It is so beautiful here right now! Capo Creek is just the cutest little place on earth, bursting with fall color. We have tucked in our wines as harvest reaches its final stages, and we have resumed our popular and wine pairings.” she says.
Capo Winery & Vineyards
A small winery producing old vine Zinfandel, Grenache noir, Syrah, Petit Syrah, Grenache Blanc, Cabernet Franc, Cab Sauvignon and Viognier, Capo Creek Winery is a testament to the owners’ tenacity to overcome many setbacks in getting the winery started, and Mary Roy and her husband’s passion for wine and food.
Mary is also the winemaker and chef. The plates for the six-course pairings are prepared by Mary in her fabulous wine country kitchen and there is no pretense or pressure to buy. But you will. The wine is lovely, the location is peaceful and the vibe recalls the “simple pleasures” of relaxing with a friend and enjoying great wine. Mary’s cooking classes are also available. Reservations are a must.
Sonoma
The fabled restaurant the girl & the fig sits across from the leafy oasis of the Sonoma Plaza. Owner Sondra Bernstein provides this perspective, “The (fire) location was about an hour away from downtown Sonoma and affected some of our friends and neighbors. Sonoma County is eternally grateful to all of the first responders, firefighters, volunteers and everyone else who worked to make a bad situation better. Please show your support for wine country. Plan that trip! Help affected businesses by continuing to shop for wine, dining at restaurants and exploring everything Sonoma County has to offer. We are eager to get back to what we do best—hospitality. All we need is you!”
About the girl & the fig
It’s almost impossible to hone in on just one thing that makes the girl & the fig restaurant great because they do it all, and very well. Knowledgeable servers will help you find just the right wine to pair with the surprising flavor and texture combos in the menu items. As a standout to begin your meal, order the house-made cured meats on charcuterie platter with the selected cheeses from their “Salon Du Fromage.” A meal here is a beautiful elevation of concept, great local producers and splendid execution; it’s a glorious stop in wine country. Make a reservation and go.
