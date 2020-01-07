Rhode Island Launches First-Ever ‘Hotel Week RI’
Visit Rhode Island announces the first-ever “Hotel Week RI,” which offers four “prix fixe” rates of $100, $200, $300 and $400 per night from 22 hotels throughout its six tourism regions. Taking place on January 18-31, 2020, the four rate levels provide extraordinary opportunities for travelers to save and stay in Blackstone Valley, Block Island, Newport County, Providence, South County, and Warwick.
“Hotel Week RI” was made following the success of Hotel Week NYC, which was pioneered by MMGY NJF in 2012. Heather Evans, head of tourism for Rhode Island, stated, “By launching ‘Hotel Week RI,’ we are offering more visitors and locals the opportunity to enjoy Rhode Island’s many year-round experiences at a terrific value. In addition to providing an affordable escape for guests, this program allows us to make a positive economic impact on the state by putting ‘heads in beds’ during what is typically one of the slowest months for tourism.”
Many of the state’s most iconic high-end hotels—Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn in Watch Hill, The Break in Narragansett and The 1661 Inn on Block Island, for example—will be participating with reduced rates of up to 40 percent. The majority of hotels and popular boutique properties like Hotel Viking, The Attwater and Gilded in Newport, Graduate Providence and Shelter Harbor Inn in Westerly will be offering $100 rates, so guests may budget their trips accordingly.
Several properties will also be offering complimentary amenities included in the listed rate, such as spa treatments, dining credit, room upgrades and activities. Guests will also have a number of Rhode Island winter experiences to enjoy, from Newport’s Wellness Week and Providence Restaurant Week to snow tubing in Yawgoo Valley, stargazing at Frosty Drew Observatory and brewery hopping in Blackstone Valley.
Visit Rhode Island would like to thank its six regional tourism partners, Blackstone Valley Tourism Council, Block Island Tourism Council, Discover Newport, Go Providence, South County Tourism Council and Visit Warwick for their partnership in bringing this program to consumers.
Please visit hotelweekri.com for more package details.
