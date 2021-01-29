Last updated: 06:20 PM ET, Fri January 29 2021

Riviera Nayarit Hotels Are Helping Travelers With COVID-19 Testing

Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit Laurie Baratti January 29, 2021

Riviera Nayarit
PHOTO: Aerial view of Riviera Nayarit. (photo via Riviera Nayarit)

With the introduction of new COVID-19 testing requirements for traveling to the United States, some U.S. travelers have become hesitant about taking trips to Mexico, which has become a highly-preferred destination amid the pandemic. Those seeking to enter or return to the U.S. need to present the negative results of a PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of travel.

In answer, the popular Pacific coastal destination of Riviera Nayarit is stepping up efforts to make testing easier and more readily available for its international visitors. Hotels and hotel chains in the region are prepared to assist guests with their testing needs, either by providing services on-site or arranging services through agreements with local hospitals, clinics and laboratories.

"Riviera Nayarit is a destination recognized for its hospitality, and this situation allows the Hotel Industry to reinforce its support to travelers and for us to continue promoting economic reactivation," said Marc Murphy, managing director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).

Thus far, 36 of the destination’s hotels have implemented new protocols to make COVID-19 testing more convenient for their guests, as outlined in the table below.

Riviera Nayarit is also taking all necessary precautions to ensure that it remains a safe destination, with hotels, restaurants and tourism-related businesses adhering to the health and safety standards set by the Mexican Federal Government’s Ministry of Health. Currently, hotels, resorts, tour companies and beaches are operating only at their permitted capacity of 50 percent to enable social distancing.

Riviera Nayarit has also been awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) ‘Safe Travels’ stamp for meeting the organization’s established international standards for elevated sanitation, hygiene and safety protocols in all tourism-related establishments.

Below, you’ll find the latest information from the State of Nayarit and the Riviera Nayarit CVB on which hotels are helping guests get their COVID-19 tests and to what extent.

Hotel:

Hospital or Laboratory Affiliation:

On-Site Testing:

Tests Administered By:

Notes:

Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta

Hospital Joya

Yes

Hospital Personnel

Paradise Village

Hospital Joya, as well as other options

No.

If the guest requires it, he/she can notify the hotel to coordinate and give the doctor access to his/her room

Occidental Nuevo Vallarta

Hospiten

Yes, only Antigen

Hospital Personnel

Offers transportation for those guests who require the PCR test

Hard Rock Vallarta

Hospiten

Yes

Medical Personnel

For American guests with stays of three nights or more, two free Antigen tests are included per room

Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit

Hospital Joya and Hospital CMQ

Yes

Hospital Personnel

The hotel covers the cost of Antigen tests for guests staying three nights or more

Marival Group

Genomic Lab

Yes

Laboratory Personnel

Dreams Villamagna

Hospiten

Yes, if more than 10 people.

Hospital Personnel

The hotel covers the cost of Antigen tests

Hoteles Riu

Vallarta Medical Center

Yes

Hospital Personnel

The hotel covers the cost of Antigen tests for U.S. guests; in the case of a positive result, the hotel can extend their stay for 10 days at no cost for the affected guest and their party

Samba Vallarta

Information provided by the CVB

Hospital Punta Mita, if more than three people

Hospital Personnel

Krystal Grand

Servicios Médicos de la Bahía

Yes

Hospital Personnel

Hoteles Villagroup

Hospital CMQ

Yes

Hospital Personnel

Offers a resort credit of $30 USD per person, per stay for U.S. and Canadian guests

Las Palomas

Information provided by the CVB

No

Royal Decameron Complex

Saint Luke

Yes

Chemist from Clinic

In case of positive test results, special rates are applied

Cactus Inn

Hospital CMQ is recommended

Yes, only if the guest requires it

Refugio del Mar

Information provided by the CVB

No

Vista Vallarta

Information provided by the CVB

No

Grand Matlali Hills

Servicios Médicos de la Bahía

Yes, if the guest requests it

Medical Personnel

B Nayar

Hospital Joya

No

Offers support with transportation to the hospital

Vallarta Gardens

Information provided by the CVB

Yes, only if the guest requires it

Hospital Personnel

Villa Bella

Information provided by the CVB

No

Grand Palladium Vallarta

Hospiten for PCR / RAR Consultor for Antigen

Yes

Hospital Personnel

The hotel covers the cost of Antigen tests for U.S. and Latin American guests

W Punta de Mita

Use the information provided by the CVB for PCR / Hospiten for Antigen

Yes, only Antigen

Hospital Personnel

Offers support with transportation to hospital for PCR test

Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita

Medical Services of Bahía - Diagnostik

Yes

Chemist and/or Doctor

The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort

Punta Mita Hospital

Yes, if the guest requires it

Hospital Personnel

Palmasola

Punta Mita Hospital

Yes

Hospital Personnel

The hotel covers all costs for tests

Mesón de Mita

Punta Mita Hospital is recommended

Yes, only if the guest requires it

Hospital Personnel

Iberostar Playa Mita

Hospiten

Yes, both PCR and Antigen tests

Hospital Personnel

Hotel covers costs of Antigen tests

Conrad Punta de Mita

Nova Medic and Laboratorio Hospital La Joya

Yes

Chemist and/or Doctor

Imanta Resorts Punta de Mita

Punta Mita Hospital

Yes

Hospital Personnel

Xiobella

Nova Medic

Yes

Clinic Personnel

Haramara Retreat

Punta Mita Hospital

No

Playa Escondida

Dr. José Armando Peña Plascencia

Yes

Doctor

The hotel covers costs of Antigen tests. Should a guest test positive, the hotel offers 50 percent off rates for quarantine period

El Pueblito Sayulita

Information provided by the CVB

No

Hotelito Los Sueños

Dr. Hugo Sebastián Lara

Yes

Doctor

Hotel Cielo Rojo San Pancho

Information provided by the CVB

No

Maraica San Pancho

Nova Clinic

Yes

Clinic Personnel

El Coral

Information provided by the CVB

No

Mar al Cielo

Information provided by the CVB; recommendation is Punta Mita Hospital, due to close proximity

No

For more information, visit rivieranayarit.com.

Laurie Baratti
Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway on Maryland's Eastern Shore

10 Black Heritage Sites to Visit in 2021

gallery icon Top US Destinations for Stargazing

gallery icon Cancun Travel Restrictions: Things Tourists Should Know for 2021

Iceland Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Skip COVID-19 Tests, Quarantine

Louisville Launches Black Heritage Tour Collection

