Riviera Nayarit Hotels Are Helping Travelers With COVID-19 Testing
Laurie Baratti January 29, 2021
With the introduction of new COVID-19 testing requirements for traveling to the United States, some U.S. travelers have become hesitant about taking trips to Mexico, which has become a highly-preferred destination amid the pandemic. Those seeking to enter or return to the U.S. need to present the negative results of a PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of travel.
In answer, the popular Pacific coastal destination of Riviera Nayarit is stepping up efforts to make testing easier and more readily available for its international visitors. Hotels and hotel chains in the region are prepared to assist guests with their testing needs, either by providing services on-site or arranging services through agreements with local hospitals, clinics and laboratories.
"Riviera Nayarit is a destination recognized for its hospitality, and this situation allows the Hotel Industry to reinforce its support to travelers and for us to continue promoting economic reactivation," said Marc Murphy, managing director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).
Thus far, 36 of the destination’s hotels have implemented new protocols to make COVID-19 testing more convenient for their guests, as outlined in the table below.
Riviera Nayarit is also taking all necessary precautions to ensure that it remains a safe destination, with hotels, restaurants and tourism-related businesses adhering to the health and safety standards set by the Mexican Federal Government’s Ministry of Health. Currently, hotels, resorts, tour companies and beaches are operating only at their permitted capacity of 50 percent to enable social distancing.
Riviera Nayarit has also been awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) ‘Safe Travels’ stamp for meeting the organization’s established international standards for elevated sanitation, hygiene and safety protocols in all tourism-related establishments.
Below, you’ll find the latest information from the State of Nayarit and the Riviera Nayarit CVB on which hotels are helping guests get their COVID-19 tests and to what extent.
Hotel:
Hospital or Laboratory Affiliation:
On-Site Testing:
Tests Administered By:
Notes:
Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta
Hospital Joya
Yes
Hospital Personnel
Paradise Village
Hospital Joya, as well as other options
No.
If the guest requires it, he/she can notify the hotel to coordinate and give the doctor access to his/her room
Occidental Nuevo Vallarta
Hospiten
Yes, only Antigen
Hospital Personnel
Offers transportation for those guests who require the PCR test
Hard Rock Vallarta
Hospiten
Yes
Medical Personnel
For American guests with stays of three nights or more, two free Antigen tests are included per room
Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit
Hospital Joya and Hospital CMQ
Yes
Hospital Personnel
The hotel covers the cost of Antigen tests for guests staying three nights or more
Marival Group
Genomic Lab
Yes
Laboratory Personnel
Dreams Villamagna
Hospiten
Yes, if more than 10 people.
Hospital Personnel
The hotel covers the cost of Antigen tests
Hoteles Riu
Vallarta Medical Center
Yes
Hospital Personnel
The hotel covers the cost of Antigen tests for U.S. guests; in the case of a positive result, the hotel can extend their stay for 10 days at no cost for the affected guest and their party
Samba Vallarta
Information provided by the CVB
Hospital Punta Mita, if more than three people
Hospital Personnel
Krystal Grand
Servicios Médicos de la Bahía
Yes
Hospital Personnel
Hoteles Villagroup
Hospital CMQ
Yes
Hospital Personnel
Offers a resort credit of $30 USD per person, per stay for U.S. and Canadian guests
Las Palomas
Information provided by the CVB
No
Royal Decameron Complex
Saint Luke
Yes
Chemist from Clinic
In case of positive test results, special rates are applied
Cactus Inn
Hospital CMQ is recommended
Yes, only if the guest requires it
Refugio del Mar
Information provided by the CVB
No
Vista Vallarta
Information provided by the CVB
No
Grand Matlali Hills
Servicios Médicos de la Bahía
Yes, if the guest requests it
Medical Personnel
B Nayar
Hospital Joya
No
Offers support with transportation to the hospital
Vallarta Gardens
Information provided by the CVB
Yes, only if the guest requires it
Hospital Personnel
Villa Bella
Information provided by the CVB
No
Grand Palladium Vallarta
Hospiten for PCR / RAR Consultor for Antigen
Yes
Hospital Personnel
The hotel covers the cost of Antigen tests for U.S. and Latin American guests
W Punta de Mita
Use the information provided by the CVB for PCR / Hospiten for Antigen
Yes, only Antigen
Hospital Personnel
Offers support with transportation to hospital for PCR test
Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita
Medical Services of Bahía - Diagnostik
Yes
Chemist and/or Doctor
The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort
Punta Mita Hospital
Yes, if the guest requires it
Hospital Personnel
Palmasola
Punta Mita Hospital
Yes
Hospital Personnel
The hotel covers all costs for tests
Mesón de Mita
Punta Mita Hospital is recommended
Yes, only if the guest requires it
Hospital Personnel
Iberostar Playa Mita
Hospiten
Yes, both PCR and Antigen tests
Hospital Personnel
Hotel covers costs of Antigen tests
Conrad Punta de Mita
Nova Medic and Laboratorio Hospital La Joya
Yes
Chemist and/or Doctor
Imanta Resorts Punta de Mita
Punta Mita Hospital
Yes
Hospital Personnel
Xiobella
Nova Medic
Yes
Clinic Personnel
Haramara Retreat
Punta Mita Hospital
No
Playa Escondida
Dr. José Armando Peña Plascencia
Yes
Doctor
The hotel covers costs of Antigen tests. Should a guest test positive, the hotel offers 50 percent off rates for quarantine period
El Pueblito Sayulita
Information provided by the CVB
No
Hotelito Los Sueños
Dr. Hugo Sebastián Lara
Yes
Doctor
Hotel Cielo Rojo San Pancho
Information provided by the CVB
No
Maraica San Pancho
Nova Clinic
Yes
Clinic Personnel
El Coral
Information provided by the CVB
No
Mar al Cielo
Information provided by the CVB; recommendation is Punta Mita Hospital, due to close proximity
No
For more information, visit rivieranayarit.com.
