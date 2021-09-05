Riviera Nayarit Is One of This Summer’s Top Beach Destinations
Situated on Mexico’s tropical Pacific coastline just north of Puerto Vallarta, the Riviera Nayarit region has emerged as one of this summer’s most sought-after beach destinations, A new report by online travel agency PriceTravel Holding.
The wholesale agency with operations in Latin America also discovered a 45 percent increase in room nights reservations for the coming holiday season in comparison to the same period of pre-pandemic 2019. PriceTravel found that the average stay booked among travelers to Riviera Nayarit is currently three nights.
Bounded by clear blue skies, emerald mountains and golden beaches, the nearly 200-mile-long Riviera Nayarit region boasts bright sunshine ninety percent of the year and an idyllic annual average temperature of 77 degrees. In recent years, the area has taken its place among Mexico’s most acclaimed tourism destinations, such as Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen and Acapulco.
The Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau reports that the region’s current hotel room inventory totals 19,261; although, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the industry is currently operating at only 70 percent capacity. Nevertheless, the number of room nights booked in July came in at 385,572, representing an 8.5 percent increase over numbers recorded during the same month in 2019.
Managing Director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau Marc Murphy told PriceTravel that the destination’s promotional efforts aimed at restoring the region’s tourism sector have become ongoing. “We’re experiencing a positive summer season, and we’re pleased to see that, despite the global pandemic crisis, the Riviera Nayarit remains among the preferred destinations for national and international travelers,” he said.
He said that it’s vital for the destination to continue communicating to travelers the fact that enhanced hygiene measures remain in force, and that local health and safety conditions are guaranteed. All area hotels and service providers have implemented protection protocols that are endorsed by the state and federal governments, and international health authorities to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Riviera Nayarit’s hotels, restaurants and tourism-related businesses adhere to health protocols established by the Mexican Federal Government’s Ministry of Health and are operating only at the capacities allowed. Beach access may be limited, so it’s best to check with hotels and area authorities prior to visiting. All tourists are requested to behave responsibly by wearing a mask in public places and maintaining proper social distancing.
