Riviera Nayarit Proves Resilience With New Hotel Openings
Destination & Tourism Riviera Nayarit Patrick Clarke June 24, 2021
Mexico's Riviera Nayarit region has proven its resiliency following a year like no other.
The diverse destination, celebrated for its miles and miles of amazing beaches, a wide range of hotels and resorts, mesmerizing nature and wildlife, world-class golf courses, delectable local cuisine and so much more, has somehow emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with even more to offer.
First and foremost, travelers can rest assured that Mexico's Pacific Treasure is safe to visit. During the pandemic, officials developed the Tourism Wellness and Best Practices Guide containing the recommendations of international health authorities, which was then implemented by the region's various service providers.
Those efforts were met with a Safe Travels Stamp from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). What's more, the destination moved quickly to establish COVID-19 testing facilities, with many hotels and resorts offering convenient on-site testing for guests requiring a negative result in order to re-enter their home country.
As of April, the state of Nayarit is marked as yellow on Mexico's "Traffic Light" monitoring system, with all businesses and organizations operating at 70 percent capacity. This includes hotels, beaches and tours.
The Riviera Nayarit has also boosted its luxury portfolio in recent months, welcoming the 324-room Conrad Punta de Mita this past September and the One & Only Mandarina featuring 105 villas in November.
Travelers descending on the soft white sand beaches of Punta de Mita will soon have even more exciting options, with AMResorts' Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort and Dreams Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort slated to open with a combined 641 suites on August 1. Highlights will include spectacular views of the epic Islas Marietas and a plethora of unlimited and all-inclusive amenities. Plus, Spanish chain Iberostar will open its second property in the Riviera Nayarit in December. The 300-room Iberostar Grand, Punta de Mita represents an investment of nearly $80 million.
Meanwhile, Auberge Resorts Collection will open the luxe Susurros del Corazon in 2022. Situated on jungle-clad cliffs offering even more breathtaking views of Islas Marietas, the romantic property will feature 59 residential villas or "beach bungalows."
Marriott International also has big plans in the Riviera Nayarit. The Grand Matlali Hills Resort & Spa complex will adopt an all-inclusive concept under the Delta brand and complete its expansion project in 2022. Additionally, Marriott plans to develop four other projects in 2023 and 2025 under its Westin, Autograph Collection and Ritz Carlton brands representing as many as 1,440 new rooms.
The Ritz-Carlton Reserve Riviera Nayarit located in Costa Canuva will open with 110 luxury rooms, suites and private villas boasting glorious ocean views while a Fairmont Hotels & Resorts property is being built in the same development. Finally, Rosewood Mandarina will open in 2023 as the brand's fourth property in Mexico, offering 130 guestrooms, suites and villas with panoramic views of the region's unrivaled natural attractions.
For more examples of the Riviera Nayarit's resiliency, what sets it apart from other international destinations and what travelers can expect, visit RivieraNayarit.com.
