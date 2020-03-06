Riviera Nayarit Saw More Than 780,000 International Travelers in 2019
Riviera Nayarit March 06, 2020
Riviera Nayarit, located on Mexico’s Pacific coast, reports the eighth consecutive year of international tourism growth, with the destination seeing a 4.7 percent increase from the year prior. According to data collected from the region’s three hotel associations, the markets that generated the most demand for Riviera Nayarit were the United States and Canada, which accounted for 91 percent of the total amount of international travelers who visited in 2019.
This growth is in large part due to the variety of high caliber tourism offerings that continue to flourish in the destination, with more than 15 projects approved for 2020 and beyond including Conrad, One&Only Auberge, Rosewood, Ritz Carlton and more.
In 2019, tourism contributed over $1.68 billion in revenue for the destination, of which $1.2 billion came from international tourists. Additionally, the average room rate of Riviera Nayarit’s three hotel associations increased to $179/night, up 10.5 percent, with the Bahia de Banderas hotel association reporting the highest average room rate $213/night.
“We are beyond grateful for the increasing support and interest we continue to receive every year from North American travelers,” said Marc Murphy, managing director of Riviera Nayarit Convention & Visitors Bureau. “The properties debuting in the next couple of years are part of our efforts to continue to match the superior standards expected by guests visiting the destination. We are excited to further develop Riviera Nayarit as a world-class tourism destination and maintain our title as Mexico’s best luxury destination, according to those who know us best: travel agents."
Last year, Riviera Nayarit increased its hotel inventory by four percent with the debut of Marival Resorts’ third property, the 260-room Marival Armony Punta de Mita, as well as the expansion of Vidanta’s Grand Luxxe property in Nuevo Vallarta. The destination will add another 575 rooms in 2020 and expects to add another 3,500 rooms by 2025.
Hotel opening and major developments this year and beyond include:
2020
In May, Conrad Hotels & Resorts is expected to debut a 325-room Conrad Punta de Mita, in Litibu, a closed-gated community. This will be Hilton’s first Conrad-branded resort property in Mexico. In June, One&Only Mandarina will make its debut in the destination with 104 villas, as well as will feature 54 Private Homes, among the first One&Only residences in the world. Later this year, the development will open the world-class Mandarina Polo and Equestrian Club. Also, Occidental Nuevo Vallarta by Barcelo will complete the properties extension project, adding 92 new rooms.
2021
In March, Auberge Resorts Collection will open the ultra-luxurious 59-suite property Susurros del Corazon in Punta de Mita. Riviera Nayarit will also set the stage for unforgettable vacation experiences thanks to AMResorts’ Dreams Punta de Mita Resort & Spa, with 415 rooms, and Secrets Punta de Mita Resort & Spa, with 200 rooms; and a 300-room Iberostar Grand property in Litibu.
The second half of 2021 will feature the debut of Costa Canuva CIP, a nearly US $2 billion luxury development project that will be home to five new resorts, launching with a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Riviera Nayarit, which will feature 110 deluxe rooms, suites and private villas with ocean views. The exclusive property will be situated in El Santuario, within the master development of Costa Canuva, which will be surrounded by nature including a private beach, captivating cliff views, three restaurants, a bar, group and event spaces, two swimming pools, a spa, shops and more.
2022
Rosewood Hotels & Resorts will debut Rosewood Mandarina featuring 130 guest rooms, suites, villas and common areas featuring décor and design inspired by local indigenous Huichol and Cora culture.
2023 and Beyond
Costa Canuva will debut the first Fairmont property in the region. Offering more than four miles of pristine beaches, the coastal compound will offer 250 waterfront residential units and a champion golf course designed by Lorena Ochoa and Greg Norman. Grupo Vidanta will complete the first of three-stage expansion project adding 600 rooms in Nuevo Vallarta. The beach town of Destiladeras will develop and debut several new properties including a 240-room Ritz Carlton Resort and a 400-room Westin resort in 2023; and a 300-room Autograph Collection property and a 500-room Marriott resort in 2025.
While official dates are yet to be confirmed, visitors of all ages will delight when Grupo Vidanta opens the first Cirque du Soleil theme park in Mexico, an immersive natural and water park featuring capacity for up to 5,000. Also, OPUS Hotel & Residences recently announced plans to open OPUS El Playon, a 140-room resort in Costa Canuva.
