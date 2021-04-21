Riviera Nayarit Underscores Its Commitment to Visitors’ Health and Safety
April 21, 2021
In the wake of the U.S. State Department’s decision to expand the Do Not Travel list to 80 percent of countries, Riviera Nayarit is underscoring its commitment to the health and safety of its visitors.
“This update does not imply a reassessment of current health situations in the countries but is an adjustment in the State Department’s travel advisory system to better align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the Riviera Nayarit Convention & Visitors Bureau said.
The state of Nayarit was recently upgraded to green in Mexico’s Traffic Light COVID-19 monitoring system, “which reflects the great improvement in the management of the virus in the destination,” the CVB said, adding that the “State Department update is not a travel restriction,” the CVB said.
In light of Riviera Nayarit’s upgrade to green, all businesses and organizations are currently operating at 70 percent, which includes the destination’s hotels, beaches and tours.
“We are proud of the progress made in the destination in regard to the management of containing the virus,” said Marc Murphy, managing director for the Riviera Nayarit CVB. “We want to reassure travelers that their wellbeing, health and safety remains our top priority and all rigorous safety measures are in place to do so.”
