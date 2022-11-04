Rosarito, Mexico Has it All, Including Beaches, Food and Relaxation
In Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico, considerable economic development was triggered in the early 1990s by the construction of many hotels and shopping malls.
If what you are looking for is a small earthly paradise, then Rosarito is the place for you. Here you will find the best beaches, seafood to taste, and many attractions to do and enjoy.
Its artistic transcendence characterizes Rosarito. When small ranches first inhabited the town, it evolved into one of Mexico's most beautiful tourist destinations.
After the fall of the great Tenochtitlán, the conquistador Hernán Cortés heard the legend that there was a peninsula or island to the northwest of the territory of what we now call Mexico. Cortes sent three expeditions in search of the island of California. However, it was discovered that it was not an island, but a peninsula, resulting in the discovery of the coast of California.
Much of Rosarito's history will be based on the church, with its respective evangelization of the region's indigenous communities.
In the 20th century, Rosarito began its change into a tourist destination par excellence. However, not everything was rosy since, in 1937, gambling and betting were prohibited in Mexico. This meant closing the Agua Caliente Casino in Tijuana, the Riviera Hotel in Ensenada, and the Rosarito Hotel completely eliminated its casino.
This continued Rosarito, as the following years saw the construction of more hotels, condominiums, restaurants, and much more, as well as the emergence of several resorts up and down the coast.
In the early 1990s, considerable economic development was triggered by the construction and completion of many hotels and shopping centers.
The Best Beaches in Rosarito
Now that you have decided to visit this beautiful Baja California destination, there is nothing better to enjoy than seeing the best beaches. There you will find relaxation to the maximum with a good atmosphere and excellent gastronomy. These are the best beaches:
—Popotla
—La Mision
—Cantamar
—Buenavista
—Puerto Nuevo
—Popotla Beach
You will find this place if you head south of Rosarito. This beach is known for being the filming location of the famous movie Titanic by director James Cameron. This led to the opening of a theme park within Baja Studios Films' facilities.
Before enjoying the beach, take the opportunity to observe the pieces used during this movie's filming.
This beautiful beach stands out for offering gastronomy worthy of all palates, such as crabs, clams, oysters, seafood, and many more, do not hesitate to visit and get to know the small handicraft stores you will love.
The Mission
If your thing is more relaxed, this place is the right place to enjoy the beautiful scenery without having to go swimming, as this beach stands out for having a solid swell, so visitors who come to these waters choose to play sports like soccer and volleyball.
The best is that in this place, you will find palapas, bathrooms with showers, parking, and restrooms.
Cantamar
Located in Descanso Bay, it is a favorite for all those adventurers who like to go for rides in all-terrain vehicles. This is due to the presence of large amounts of dunes. Also, this beach has a large number of campsites for trailers.
Buenavista
This is another beach with a strong swell, making swimming a bit dangerous. However, you can still visit it, as this natural landscape is perfect for a relaxing walk to contemplate a beautiful sunset.
Puerto Nuevo
The beach of Puerto Nuevo is perfect for surfing enthusiasts since the waves here are perfect for surfing. In addition, this destination is characterized being a fishing community, where lobster is its specialty.
Horseback riding
In specific points of Rosarito, it is possible to go horseback riding on the most beautiful beaches of the place and enjoy relaxing moments with your partner, family, or friends. Consider that prices and schedules may be different depending on who you ask for the service.
Cultural and Handicraft Corridor
A few minutes from Rosarito, you will find this exciting corridor where the region's vast community of artists and artisans is concentrated. Don't hesitate to buy some souvenirs, pieces with unique decorations, and products made of wood, ironwork, marble, glass, and everything you can imagine.
Hiking
This activity is one of the most popular trends, so we recommend you keep this exciting experience in the trails El Coronel, El Descanso, and Parque Lineal Metropolitano. These routes are approved hiking trails, meaning they have marked the way you should go.
Each route you choose will offer you an incredible view with an otherworldly visual spectacle.
Glamping
This municipality is helpful if you are looking to get away from the beaches, with more than 22 hotels with at least 1,600 rooms available for all tourists looking to relax in the best way.
Baja Glamping is a concept that tries to bring you closer to the outdoors and the comforts of a tent-style hotel with a capacity for up to four people.
Rosarito is, without a doubt, the place to have outdoor activities and enjoy nature and its benefits.
