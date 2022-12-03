Last updated: 07:34 PM ET, Sat December 03 2022

Rwanda Will Host 2023 World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit

Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff December 01, 2022

Kigale, Rwanda
PHOTO: Kigale, Rwanda. (photo courtesy of Sloot / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) announced that its next World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit will take place in Rwanda.

The annual Global Summit is one of the most influential Travel and Tourism events every year and brings together thousands of industry leaders, experts and government representatives with the goal of aligning efforts to support the travel and tourism sector's growth and to create a safer, more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future within the industry.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Rwanda, mountain, jungle, forest, gorilla, Volcanoes National Park. WTTC to Host Next Global Summit in Kigali, Rwanda in 2023 Destination & Tourism

Botswana, Africa, Lion, Safari gallery icon 10 Tips and Tricks For Photographing Your First African... Features & Advice

Marriott International, JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge Marriott International To Add 30 Hotels Across Africa by... Hotel & Resort

African lion surveying the savannah Ker & Downey Africa North America DMC Merges with Grand... Travel Agent

Lions, Dulini Game Reserve, South Africa, safari, wildlife African Travel, Inc. Treats Advisors To Bonus Commission... Tour Operator

“On behalf of the Government of Rwanda, it is our great pleasure and honor to have been selected to host the 2023 WTTC Global Summit in Kigali next year," said Clare Akamanzi, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Development Board (RDB). "We are a safe and progressive country and are open for business and mean business. We are an African destination for sustainable tourism that has both local communities and the traveler at the heart of our strategy. We are excited to welcome you to the World Travel and Tourism Council Global summit in Kigali in 2023. We look forward to continuing the impactful work of WTTC when we meet in Rwanda.”

The announcement was made at the close of this year's summit which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 28-30, 2022, at which time Arnold Donald, Chair of the World Travel & Tourism Council commented on the choice.

“It’s only fitting that our host for the WTTC 2023 Global Summit will be a country that has made great advancements in sustainable tourism and is now a true pioneer in the climate agenda," said Donald. "I hope to see everyone there.”

For more information on Africa

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Desde lo alto del Santuario de la Virgen de los Remedios, el visitante domina la ciudad sagrada de Cholula. (Photo via: iStock / Getty Images Plus / Orbon Alija).

Get to Know Mexico’s Magic Towns

What’s New in The Bahamas for Travelers This Holiday Season

Why Martinique Is the Ultimate Destination for Nature Lovers

Hawaii’s Economy Is Essentially Recession-Proof, State Says

Safest Destinations to Book for a Mexico Vacation

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS