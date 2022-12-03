Rwanda Will Host 2023 World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff December 01, 2022
The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) announced that its next World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit will take place in Rwanda.
The annual Global Summit is one of the most influential Travel and Tourism events every year and brings together thousands of industry leaders, experts and government representatives with the goal of aligning efforts to support the travel and tourism sector's growth and to create a safer, more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future within the industry.
“On behalf of the Government of Rwanda, it is our great pleasure and honor to have been selected to host the 2023 WTTC Global Summit in Kigali next year," said Clare Akamanzi, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Development Board (RDB). "We are a safe and progressive country and are open for business and mean business. We are an African destination for sustainable tourism that has both local communities and the traveler at the heart of our strategy. We are excited to welcome you to the World Travel and Tourism Council Global summit in Kigali in 2023. We look forward to continuing the impactful work of WTTC when we meet in Rwanda.”
The announcement was made at the close of this year's summit which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 28-30, 2022, at which time Arnold Donald, Chair of the World Travel & Tourism Council commented on the choice.
“It’s only fitting that our host for the WTTC 2023 Global Summit will be a country that has made great advancements in sustainable tourism and is now a true pioneer in the climate agenda," said Donald. "I hope to see everyone there.”
