Saba Officials Ease Entry Protocols
Destination & Tourism Brian Major April 29, 2022
Government officials in Saba said the Southern Caribbean nation has “revised and eased” entry protocols effective May 1. Under the updates, Saba will no longer require visitors to provide proof of a negative Covid test prior or complete an online entry form, officials said Friday.
“In consideration of the island’s current epidemiological situation and the high vaccination rate, on-island mitigation measures have been gradually phased out over the past few weeks and now they are also being lifted for visitors,” said Saba Tourist Bureau officials in a statement.
Visitors will no longer be required to complete an EHAS entry form, and masks will no longer be mandatory for day-trippers. Tourist Bureau officials also cautioned that visitors in transit to or from St. Maarten must continue to follow that island’s entry requirements, which remain in effect and include a completed EHAS form.
Five square-mile Saba features tropical forests rising 5,000 feet from the seafloor, with 3,000 visible feet. The population numbers just over 1,800, said Tourist Bureau officials, and the island features four main villages: the capitol, known as The Bottom, Windwardside, St. John's and Zion's Hill, also known as Hell's Gate. Saba offers tranquility and natural beauty and is widely celebrated for scuba diving, hiking trails, deep-sea fishing and snorkeling.
Saba can be reached by flights aboard regional carrier WinAir or by ferry from St. Maarten. Island accommodations range from intimate boutique hotels to luxury villas and cottages. Cuisine options include seafood dishes featuring Saba’s prized lobster.
