San Diego Tourism Authority Moves to be More Inclusive

Rich Thomaselli October 18, 2021

Beach in San Diego, California
Beach in San Diego, California (Photo via dancestrokes / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The San Diego Tourism Authority believes that a more inclusive membership makes for a greater tourist experience.

To that end, the Tourism Authority is offering free membership to its group, along with mentoring and networking opportunities, for businesses owned by people of color, LGBTQ+, women and veterans, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper.

The pilot program is believed to be the first-of-its-kind across the country.

“As we we were looking at the recovery road map for tourism, one thing we wanted to make sure we had was equity, diversity and inclusion around the table,” Julie Coker, CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority, told the Union-Tribune. “We thought, who is able to be a part of our industry from a business standpoint. We just felt there was an opportunity here to assist minority-owned businesses that have served underserved populations, and we wanted to make sure everyone is benefiting as tourism comes back.”

The program has two sponsors, Bank of America and San Diego Gas & Electric. The initiative which will offer participants a package of services valued at more than $10,000, including free membership in the Tourism Authority, mentoring from a successful operator or owner of a hospitality business, financial coaching and legal training, and a $1,000 credit toward the Tourism Authority’s digital advertising platforms.

Advertising opportunities in the San Diego Business Journal and San Diego Magazine will also be offered.

Initially, the program will be open to 10 participants, but the Tourism Authority hopes to raise additional funds to expand the initiative.

“Some of the businesses may not be aware of how they can benefit from travel and tourism so it’s an opportunity to introduce travel and tourism to them,” Coker said. “And we’re also hoping the ads that are offered can allow them to attract additional customers. So the whole goal is helping minority-owned businesses to expand their footprint in San Diego.”

Rich Thomaselli
