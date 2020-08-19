San Francisco Travel Asks Visitors to Do Their Part With Safe Travel Pledge
Destination & Tourism August 19, 2020
WHY IT RATES: San Francisco's official DMO has launched a ten-point health and safety pledge, designed to ensure visitors are behaving while in the city, making it clear that mitigating the risk of viral transmission in the age of COVID-19 is everyone's responsibility. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
San Francisco Travel, the city's official destination marketing organization, is asking visitors to commit to safe and responsible practices by signing the new 'Safe Travel Pledge.' The Safe Travel Pledge encourages future visitors to come to San Francisco and to do so responsibly. This pledge is designed to remind people not only of what to expect when they visit the city, but what is expected of them as well.
Since launching on July 29, 420 people have proactively committed to the ten-point pledge to follow health and safety guidelines designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Sixty-two percent of those who have signed the safe travel pledge live in California, with 32 percent being residents of San Francisco and 21 percent located in Northern California outside of San Francisco. Thirty-eight percent of those who signed are located outside of California.
Southwest Airlines Sees an Improvement in Travel DemandAirlines & Airports
Historic Graycliff Hotel Offers Bahamas Remote Work PackageHotel & Resort
Los Cabos Airport Is World's Second to Receive ACI Health...Airlines & Airports
People signing the pledge proactively promise to abide by the following tenants for traveling and visiting safely:
—Wear a mask or other face-covering when in public spaces.
—Maintain physical distance from others while exploring the city.
—Practice good hygiene to lower the risk of spreading or contracting disease.
—Follow all local public health orders, even if they are different from the ones where I live.
—Research the changes that local hotels, attractions, and businesses have made before I travel so that I can be a responsible visitor.
—Support local businesses that form the character and culture of San Francisco's many different neighborhoods.
—Use contactless payment methods wherever possible.
—Be patient with and respectful to the workers in San Francisco's hotels, restaurants, and stores, who are all adjusting to new protocols and procedures.
—Preserve and protect the places I visit by not littering or leaving things behind.
—Lead by example and share these practices with other travelers.
"As we prepare to welcome people back to San Francisco, we want to encourage visitors to do their part to keep themselves and our residents safe, too. Our Safe Travel Pledge is a way for visitors to show that they are committed to traveling responsibly," said San Francisco Travel President and CEO Joe D'Alessandro. "The fact that almost 40% of those who signed the pledge are potential visitors from outside of California shows that we are starting to reach people outside of California, and they are signaling that they want to travel safely as soon as the city is open for leisure travel."
The San Francisco Travel Association is the official destination marketing organization for the City and County of San Francisco.
For more information, visit sftravel.com.
SOURCE: San Francisco Travel Association press release.
For more information on San Francisco, California
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS