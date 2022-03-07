Sandals Makes Exploratory Visit to the Dominican Republic
Destination & Tourism Sandals Resorts Rich Thomaselli March 07, 2022
The Dominican Republic, hot off its impressive tourism numbers since reopening the country last fall, is trying to lure Sandals Resorts International (SRI) to the Caribbean nation.
According to a statement by SRI, Executive Chairman Adam Stewart, CEO Gebhard Rainer and members of the Sandals Resorts International Executive Committee recently toured the Dominican Republic at the invitation of Angie Shakira Martínez Tejera, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic in Jamaica.
The SRI contingent also met with Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona, the President of the Dominican Republic.
“We thoroughly enjoyed our brief but fruitful time in the Dominican Republic and wish to thank our hosts, especially President Abinader,” Stewart said in a statement. “When leadership at the highest levels makes time to discuss the power of tourism and investment opportunities that expand its reach, we know we’ve found a like-minded partner.”
The exploratory visit was to showcase the different destinations and to discover tourism investment opportunities.
During the two-day visit, the SRI team visited various areas of the island including Punta Cana, Miches and Las Terrenas, among others. Although Stewart and other SRI executives had been to the Dominican Republic previously, this marked the first official visit by the Jamaica-based luxury all-inclusive resort company to the destination.
“Like Jamaica, where Sandals hails from, the Dominican Republic is a revered Caribbean tourism destination and the [tourism] industry is critically important to our economy,” Ambassador Martinez said. “It is a dream of ours to have the very prestigious Sandals brand present here. We are honored by the visit and excited by the possibility of our island nation becoming the first Spanish Caribbean territory to welcome the Sandals organization.”
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide.
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Dominican Republic, Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS