Saudi Arabia to Build Offshore Theme Park
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli October 20, 2021
In an effort to increase tourism, Saudi Arabia is turning an offshore oil rig into a unique theme park to be called, not surprisingly, ‘The Rig.’
Located in the Arabian Gulf, the park will feature three hotels and 11 restaurants in addition to a plethora of rides and attractions on three inter-connected platforms.
The announcement was made by the Saudi government’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).
“The Rig is in line with PIF’s strategy 2021-2025 to drive innovation in Saudi Arabia’s tourism and entertainment sectors, providing promising development opportunities to achieve economic diversification in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives,” the agency said in a statement. “To support Saudi Arabia’s efforts to become a leading global tourist destination, PIF has established several major projects and companies in various regions within the country, including the Red Sea Development Company, Alsoudah Development Company and the Cruise Saudi Company.”
A completion date for the project has yet to be announced. Travel to the theme park is expected to be done by boat as well as helicopters, as it will also feature helipads on the platforms.
"This project is a unique tourism attraction, expected to attract tourists from around the world," PIF said.
