Savannah's Entertainment District Now Open
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz July 30, 2020
The Kessler Collection announced July 29 that its Plant Riverside District, the largest redevelopment of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District, has officially opened.
Now dubbed “Savannah’s Entertainment District,” the $375 million project expanded the city’s riverfront 4.5 acres, including adding the 419-room JW Marriott Savannah hotel.
“Plant Riverside District is my career legacy and gift to my hometown of Savannah,” said Richard Kessler, Chairman and CEO of The Kessler Collection. “The project brings new life to Savannah’s riverfront with world-class entertainment, curated galleries, over a dozen dining options and jaw-dropping natural science exhibits for all ages. It’s truly a unique visitor experience and the first of its kind in the southeast.”
Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and Mayor Van Johnson attended the ribbon cutting ceremony. “In place of a generator that once produced electricity, Richard’s vision created a new generator – an economic driver that provides 600 to 800 new jobs and new tax revenues for local governments,” said Mayor Johnson.
The redevelopment includes more than a dozen restaurants and lounges. Some of them are Baobab Lounge, an ode to African culture; Electric Moon, a rooftop bar with slides from deck to terrace; and Graffito, a pizzeria.
The new riverwalk includes restaurants with outdoor dining such as District Smokehouse, District Seafood and Riverfront Biergarten. The riverwalk focuses on ‘streetmosphere,’ a blend of local Savannah culture and music which creates ample opportunity for entertainment by street performers.
Visitors to Savannah’s new entertainment district also have a variety of cultural experiences to partake in, including an art gallery, a park honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. and natural science exhibits.
The new district is Savannah’s fifth official district and allows guests to experience two unique hotels within the JW Marriott Savannah: romantic and elegant styling in the Three Muses building and historic chic architecture in the Power Plant building.
Phase II will debut in the autumn with more restaurants and lounges. Phase III, coming spring 2021, will debut a second hotel, The Atlantic, as well as a concert venue.
For more information on Plant Riverside District, visit plantriverside.com and follow @plantriversidedistrict.
