Share Your Memories of Jamaica and Win a Free Trip
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz February 02, 2021
Share your memories of Jamaica on Instagram with the #MissingMyJamaica Sweepstakes, and you could win a free trip!
The sweepstakes start today, February 2, and end on February 15. The Jamaica Tourist Board, along with celebrities like Sean Kingston, are asking people to share their photos of Jamaica with the #MissingMyJamaica tag to win a free three-night trip for two to the Royalton Negril Resort & Spa.
To enter, Instagram users can post a static picture to their feed on their favorite Jamaica memory using #MissingMyJamaica as their caption. Entrants must have a public profile and complete the entry form.
“We have been confined at home for a long time and many of us are missing the little things about traveling that leave us with indelible memories,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism.
“Whether it was an early morning walk along Negril’s Seven Mile Beach with the sound of crashing waves, or the smell of jerk chicken charring over pimento wood that made your mouth water, or the feeling of elation the first time you conquered Dunn’s River Falls, #MissingMyJamaica invites our followers to reminisce about the good times they had on the island. It is a reminder that when our followers are ready to travel again, Jamaica will be ready to welcome them.”
Follow JTB’s Instagram account and make sure to follow #MissingMyJamaica. For complete registration details, please click here.
For more information on Jamaica
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS