Six Beaches in Mexico You Can't Miss
November 30, 2022
It's well known that Mexico's beaches are some of the most beautiful in the world, so many locals are not so quickly surprised when they learn about the shores of other countries.
What do travelers think about the best beaches in Mexico? It is important to note that each person's preference for a particular beach can be related to several factors. Some travelers prefer less crowded beaches, where they can have a good time without so many people. Others prioritize the scenery they can find, and some look for something accessible and not too far from the airport they are arriving at.
Some people prefer famous beaches, where they can meet friends and even find easy parties to join. Others are especially attracted to Mexico's secret beaches, where there are almost no tourists but only breathtaking natural scenery.
Thanks to Mexico's extension and natural diversity, its beaches are fundamental destinations for every traveler, where they can relax and have fun. To give you ideas for your next getaway, we have prepared a selection of Mexican beaches you must visit.
Acapulco, a Classic in Everyone's Heart
It has been the sun and beach destination par excellence for many years. Located in Guerrero, its beaches border the Pacific Ocean. They have been ranked among the most beautiful in Mexico because they are surrounded by mountains and cliffs, as is the case with the iconic La Quebrada. Acapulco is divided into three tourist zones: Traditional, Golden, and Diamond, which have a wide variety of hotel developments to suit all budgets.
Don't miss the beautiful views from Sinfonía del Mar, an arena for outdoor events with a spectacular panoramic view of the bay. Another must-see attraction is the Submerged Virgin, which protects fishermen and sailors, measures more than two meters, and is located under the sea of Roqueta Island. For your peace of mind, this is one of the beaches in Mexico that has the Safe Travels seal, in addition to 62 sanitation modules along the coast. Make your dream trip to Acapulco come true.
Cancun, Mexico's Turquoise Jewel
With its fine white sand and turquoise blue waters, Cancun is one of Mexico's unmissable beaches, not in vain millions of travelers visit it every year. In its 22 kilometers by the sea, this destination has 11 beaches, most of them with the Blue Flag distinction, which guarantees clean and safe beaches. In addition, its coasts are ideal for water sports such as scuba diving, snorkeling, and kayaking.
If you are traveling with family members or children who cannot swim well, you can stay in the hotel zone from kilometer 3 to 8.5 since its beaches have gentle waves. Hygiene protocols have been implemented to guarantee your safety in all tourist services, from hotels to tours and operators.
Los Cabos: Nature, Sophistication, and Adrenaline
Located between the Sea of Cortez and the Pacific Ocean in Los Cabos, you can enjoy the contrasts that distinguish Baja California Sur. Due to its natural characteristics, this destination has beaches with waves ideal for sports such as surfing, snorkeling, and stand-up paddleboarding. Another attraction is sport fishing, where you can catch marlin from September to March and dorado from February to April.
The favorite bays are Playa el Medano and Playa del Amor, near the famous San Lucas Arch. In addition, you can swim surrounded by various colorful fish in the Cabo Pulmo Marine Park, which protects the only hard reef in the Sea of Cortez.
Los Cabos has Sharecare sanitary verification, which guarantees that its hotels meet more than 360 standards validated by experts.
Mazatlan, the Northwest's Golden Port
Known as the Pearl of the Pacific, Mazatlan is located in the state of Sinaloa and is characterized by its golden sand. For example, the beaches Norte, Gaviotas, and Venados are ideal for surfing, diving, or sport fishing for sailfish and marlin. For a stroll, you can visit its 21-kilometer boardwalk, from which you can observe the Three Islands.
This archipelago comprises Isla Pájaros, Isla de Venados, and Isla de Lobos, which are home to hundreds of migratory birds and have been named natural reserves. In this destination, you can find spaces that can be adjusted to different costs.
Mexico's Most Sought-After Beaches
The islands off the coast of Quintana Roo have some of the most sought-after beaches in Mexico by nationals and foreigners. The northernmost is Holbox, a small island formerly populated by fishermen and located in an ecological reserve, which explains why many hotels are considered eco-resorts. In Isla Mujeres, you can enjoy Playa Norte, considered one of the 10 most beautiful beaches in the world, where you can practice water sports such as diving and snorkeling.
While in Cozumel, the largest island in the Mexican Caribbean, you can relax on some of Mexico's best beaches or get into action while snorkeling along its coral reefs. Its 13 beaches have calm waves and are surrounded by a wealth of flora and fauna.
Nuevo Vallarta Beach
This resort is located north of Puerto Vallarta and has become increasingly famous for its long sandy beaches and some of its activities, such as golf courses and marinas.
If you are looking for a more urban destination with beaches combined with extensive city experience, then Puerto Vallarta is ideal. Here you will also find a wide variety of hotel offers so you can stay in the place that best suits your style. And the gastronomic offer of the port distinguishes the site.
Puerto Vallarta is ideal for traveling with the family and touring the boardwalk, the artisans' fair, the historic center, and its beautiful downtown streets, where you will find a wide variety of restaurants and bars.
