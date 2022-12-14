Six Can't-Miss Beaches in Jamaica
Welcome to Jamaica. When you think of dreamy places where the water is deep blue, and the sand looks like gold, you think of the treasures Jamaica offers.
Jamaica's beaches are a land full of beauty, a paradise with many facets and colors: the white of the sand, the blue of the sea and the sky, and the green of the forests. These are the wonders the traveler finds on all the beaches of the Caribbean. However, Jamaica is the home of every one of them.
A perfect place to relax and let yourself be carried away by the desire to have fun. Jamaica is undoubtedly the queen among the most beautiful islands in the Caribbean, and its beaches help it to receive this title.
Discover the six best beaches in Jamaica.
Ocho Rios
It is hard to believe that, in the past, Ocho Rios was a quiet fishing village. Today the landscape presented to visitors is entirely different: tourists are everywhere, most of them coming from the numerous cruise ships. In short, it may be at a different level than Montego Bay, but almost. The beaches are just one attraction of Ocho Rios because around this beautiful place. There are endless destinations full of beauty that deserve a visit. The most famous beach in this area is Ocho Rios Bay Beach.
One of the things you can't miss is Dunn's River Falls, the most famous waterfalls in Jamaica, which, for this very reason, is always a bit crowded but still spectacular. One of the most photographed places, with about 180 meters of moving water from one natural terrace to another. With the help of a guide, it is also possible to climb to the top, descend by a safe path, and dive into the calm lagoon for a quick swim.
Runaway Bay
Runaway Bay is a renowned place that shines its light. All thanks to a beach characterized by the typical white sand of the Greater Antilles, excellent, with the advantage of being much less frequented than other more famous places.
However, Runaway Bay has no reason to envy the competition. In the context of relaxation and tranquility, here you can better appreciate the many beauties of nature and enjoy the authentic Caribbean atmosphere. You will find the best weather conditions to enjoy this magic between January and May. The wind is dry, the rains are sporadic, and the heat is more bearable. The weather becomes more humid from June to November, with widespread cloudiness.
The Columbus Park Museum is located in nearby Discovery Bay, further west. Admission is free, so you can take advantage of this open-air exhibit of ancient artifacts that tell the story of a corner of Jamaica where Christopher Columbus also landed. Founded in 1745 by the British, the Seville Great House Heritage Park is also open to the public with a collection of tools used by enslaved Africans: five centuries of Jamaican history.
Negril
Negril is a good starting point for exploring all of Jamaica, in the lush nature, among beautiful waterfalls, forests, jungles, and dream beaches.
From Negril, any excursion is possible, but spending some time at Seven Mile Beach is a must. Enjoy a strip of white sand bathed by excellent water. Strolling along it, walking along the sand, is an enjoyable experience. You can stop to admire the huts with souvenirs or craft markets or for a cocktail on the beach, where you will love the enchanting sunset.
Near Negril is West End, where you can see food markets, small family taverns, and, above all, discover the coral reefs by snorkeling and its famous cliffs. Those who feel like walking can climb the 103 steps of the Negril Lighthouse and find an incomparable view of the Caribbean Sea. A must-see in West End is Rick's Café, where you can enjoy Jamaican beers while listening to live music with panoramic views.
The West End Cliffs are famous. From them, the locals, in exchange for a tip (unless you want to try it yourself), are ready to dive into the sea, drawing in the air pirouettes as spectacular as fearful for their danger. At night, open-air party on the beaches are everywhere.
Montego Bay
Sir Donald Sangster International Airport opens the doors of a popular tourist destination to tourists worldwide: Montego Bay. Just because of the millions of visitors it receives each year, it is considered the tourist capital of Jamaica. The climate here is tropical, with temperatures between 23 and 30 degrees, often accompanied by high humidity.
The crystalline sea offers unique colors that make this place resemble a paradise on earth. The sand is white, the water has an incomparable blue as it is bright, and tropical vegetation surrounds every landscape with a thousand shades of green under a deep blue sky. These forests are home to colorful birds, starting with toucans and parrots. It is best to avoid ventures too far (and without guides) into the wilder areas, as you may encounter snakes, crocodiles, or spiders that are often poisonous.
The beaches of Montego Bay inspire serenity but are also the ideal backdrop for any sporting activity. Doctor's Cave Beach is famous because therapeutic waters are believed to flow into it. Along the coast, there is a succession of venues where you can dance to reggae music. After all, it is in Montego Bay that the Reggae Sumfest has been held every year since 1993.
Falmouth
In Falmouth, a small Jamaican town, a well-priced guesthouse has maintained the old Georgian splendor and has the original Caribbean colonial architecture intact.
From here, you can start the excursion to the Luminous Lagoon Glistening Waters. The lagoon has this name due to the presence of some microorganisms that light up when stimulated. An almost unique phenomenon in the world that begins at sunset. The boat trip lasts about an hour. At a certain point, the captain will turn off the lights at sea, and all these tiny fluorescent organisms in motion will shine. If you wish, you can take a dip in the glowing water.
Port Antonio
Many claim that the true Jamaican soul resides in Port Antonio, strongly tied to tradition and far from the hustle and bustle of Montego Bay or Negril. There are many things to see, among them bays, rivers, and waterfalls, as well as beaches and coves.
Go to Port Antonio, passing through the Blue Mountains. You can take the opportunity to admire the coffee plantations (one of the best in the world) and waterfalls surrounded by lush vegetation, breathtaking trails, natural parks, and much more.
After its founding, Port Antonio was lucky enough to grow bananas. The first tourists arrived on board the banana boats but discovered the other Jamaican coast. Nevertheless, walking through the maze of streets leading to the center is always pleasant, following the outline of the twin harbors separated by the Titchfield peninsula.
At the Errol Flynn Marina/Yacht Harbour, named after the actor who fell in love with these parts, luxury yachts land. Nearby you finally reach the town beach, Bikini Beach, small and flirty with locals admiring the hillside view.
