Six Places You'll Want to Book Now for This December
Destination & Tourism Mia Taylor June 19, 2019
While summer has barely gotten underway, some travel industry insiders are already looking ahead to the winter holidays and emerging travel trends for year’s end.
In particular, Audley Travel recently poured over consumer demand data, popularity information and country growth developments, and tapped its country specialists, to determine which destinations will be the most buzzed-about spots for winter vacation 2019.
For travelers in search of the next “it” destination, here’s what Audley Travel says are the places to see and be seen this winter.
Serengeti and Ruaha National Parks, Tanzania
As the grasses grow thick and the animals graze in the abundance of life brought about by the short rainy season, there’s no better time than December to visit Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park.
In December, Tanzania attracts a variety of migratory birds with flocks wading into the riverbanks while eagles and falcons fill the sky.
Also not to be missed, millions of wildebeest and countless zebra can be seen across the Serengeti during their great migration, a sight captured by numerous documentaries.
"From the green landscape to the grazing baby zebra, December is the best time to venture to the Serengeti and Ruaha National Parks of Tanzania," said Audley Senior Marketing Manager Claire Saylor.
Audley Travel recommends exploring more than one region of the country for the greatest safari variety, including Dunia Camp and Namiri Plains in the central Serengeti and Kwihala in the heart of Ruaha.
Russia’s Cities and Lake Baikal
There’s no better way to get in the Christmas spirit than to visit the snowy streets of Russia in December.
"Locals and travelers alike fill the Christmas markets in Moscow and St. Petersburg where the smell of roasted chestnuts, mulled wine and cinnamon fill the air," said Saylor.
The snow-covered, festively lit palaces, churches and department stores make these cities even more magical.
Audley recommends taking a three-day train journey on the Trans-Siberian Railway from Moscow to Lake Baikal, the world’s deepest freshwater lake, in Siberia. Known as the Pearl of Siberia, Lake Baikal’s sky-blue waters (which will be frozen solid) and nearby snow-capped mountains are a sight so magnificent it’s worth the exploration.
Myanmar and Vietnam, Southeast Asia
December brings warm, sunny weather to Southeast Asia and throngs of visitors, so escape to the quieter areas and beach resorts of Myanmar and Vietnam.
During the dry and warm season, water lilies are blooming as are flower fields across Vietnam. The often overlooked beaches of Vietnam are surrounded by tropical rainforest and colored by brightly painted fishing boats and the cerulean waters of the Gulf of Thailand.
Audley recommends Myanmar for adventurers as visitors can explore the temples of Bagan by bike, kayak across Inle Lake and hike through the remote villages of Loikaw. Also. in Myanmar, Ngapali Beach is home to white-sand beaches and small traditional fishing villages on the Bay of Bengal.
Muscat, Oman
Located on the Arabian Sea, Muscat is the coastal capital of Oman and home to the Al Bustan Palace.
"As the month of December is filled with endless sunshine and steady temperatures, Al Bustan Palace is the place to be—even for the Sultan who owns the ninth floor of the palace," said Saylor.
Operated by the Ritz Carlton, the rest of the hotel caters to those who want to enjoy luxury, like the Six Senses Spa, and experience Arabian culture.
Guests can take long walks along the property’s private, golden beaches lined by palm trees or swim in one of four pools.
Children can also take part in Arabian culture with the Ritz Kids club, which offers a henna-tattoo tutorial, a traditional Arabian storyteller and workshops on Omani culture.
Adults meanwhile, can taste-test five different hotel eateries, take a yoga class or play tennis. Beyond the comfort of the Ritz, Audley recommends exploring the city of Muscat or venturing into the vast dune desert of Wahiba Sands just three hours from the capital.
The Douro Valley, Portugal
The small villages of the Upper Douro Valley are home to so much more than vineyards and spas.
During the 1980s, it was revealed that the tiny village of Belmonte was home to a community of devout, covert Jewish families who had been concealing their faith since the Inquisition. As this community has persevered through centuries, it only seems appropriate to pay a visit during Hanukkah.
Visitors can learn how the community retained its Jewish faith during a time of hostility in the town’s Museu Judacio de Belmonte.
Audley can also arrange a Jewish-themed walking tour in Lisbon for visitors who want to learn more about the Jewish history in Portugal dating back to Roman rule.
Although the weather is cooler during winter, it allows for a more exclusive retreat at hotels, spas, and vineyards, providing guests with privacy, said Audley Travel.
Costa Rica
In most places, December brings freezing snow, but not in Costa Rica.
Swap the snow for fluffy clouds in one of Central America’s largest patches of cloud forest, the Monteverde Reserve.
For such a small island, Costa Rica is packed with adventure—from ziplining to hiking lava fields and bathing in hot springs in the Arenal Volcano area.
As for where to stay, consider Pacuare, a secluded eco-lodge not for the faint of heart as it can only be accessed by white-water rafting.
Audley recommends Puerto Viejo de Sarapiqui for visitors who want a quieter December getaway. The area is home to a variety of showy bird species perfect for birdwatching, like the bare-necked umbrellabird.
