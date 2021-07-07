Last updated: 04:11 PM ET, Wed July 07 2021

Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day Returns With Free Admission

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke July 07, 2021

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC
Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC. (photo via SeanPavonePhoto/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Smithsonian Magazine's popular Museum Day will return for 2021 after a lost year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On September 18, travelers can take advantage of free admission at hundreds of participating museums and institutions across the country. Visitors can download one free ticket per email address. Each ticket provides free general admission for two people on September 18. Tickets will be available for download starting August 18.

ADVERTISING
MORE Destination & Tourism
Cityscape of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana. (photo via kasto80 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon Countries Vaccinated Americans Can Visit Without a COVID-...

The Ambassador Bridge, U.S. - Canada Trade Corridor.

Canada Eases Restrictions on Travel From the United States

Cannabis flag at tropical beach

Here’s Your Chance to Win a Free Ganja Vacation in...

The Quaker Oats Company will sponsor the event and is launching a back-to-school giveaway this summer. Now through September 15, you can enter to win prizes like a Smithsonian Science kit and the grand prize of a virtual museum tour and Q&A with a museum educator.

"As we begin to feel a sense of normalcy in our day-to-day lives, we are honored to welcome the public back to Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C. and New York and museums around the country this Museum Day," Smithsonian Media's Chief Revenue Officer Amy Wilkins told NBC Los Angeles. "In a year that has challenged us in unprecedented ways, it is our hope that this year's event serves as a reminder of the people, places and cultural experiences that have the power to unite us all."

Admission to all Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C. is free year-round.

Visit Smithsonianmag.com to find a participating museum that interests you ahead of September 18.

For more information on United States

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Cityscape of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana. (photo via kasto80 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Countries Vaccinated Americans Can Visit Without a COVID-19 Test

Canada Eases Restrictions on Travel From the United States

Here’s Your Chance to Win a Free Ganja Vacation in Jamaica

Puerto Rico Halts Mask Requirements

One-on-One With Visit Portugal's Celina Tavares

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS