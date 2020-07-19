Solomon Islands Strategize for Tourism’s Return Post-COVID-19
Together with the country’s Ministry of Culture & Tourism, destination marketing organization Tourism Solomons is initiating the process of reviving the Solomon Islands’ tourism sector through a five-point plan that’s aimed at adapting to a post-COVID-19 climate.
The Solomon Islands’ Minister for Culture and Tourism, Bartholomew Parapolo, delivered a keynote speech this week to officially launch the ‘Iumi Tugeda’ (you and me together) campaign before an audience that included Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and other ministers, members of parliament and many of the nation’s senior business leaders.
Parapolo described the proactive approach that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has begun taking, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, as reshaping the way the Solomon Islands conducts business; including extra care measures and the implementation of new standards for tourism entities like hotels, resorts, transportation and tour operators.
“These measures will also see a roll-out of new criteria as part of the ongoing ‘Tourism Minimum Standards Program’ (launched in 2018) and the development of new medical standards protocols for entry into the country for tourists and their baggage,” Parapolo said.
“These protocols will be applicable to visitors before they depart from their home countries through to when they leave our country, with all protocols designed to ensure that any visitor’s experience in the Solomon Islands is medically managed for both visitors and tourism workers alike.”
Josefa Tuamoto, CEO of Tourism Solomons, praised the ‘Iumi Tugeda’ campaign as providing an excellent platform for the nation’s tourism sector to spotlight its efforts and achievements in adapting to the ‘new normal’ that’s now emerging in worldwide travel and hospitality.
“Our focus, and dare I say our ethos, now is to learn to live with COVID-19,” Tuamoto said. “This fundamental reality, whilst hard to accept, must become our norm, and we need to accept that we will be living with COVID-19 in the daily execution of our tasks for quite some time yet.
In keeping with South Pacific tradition, a key component of the campaign is a new song, composed by local musicians and debuted at this week’s event at the National Museum in Honiara, entitled ‘Iumi-Tugeda Against COVID-19.’
For more information, go to visitsolomons.com.sb.
