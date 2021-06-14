South Korea Announces Quarantine Exemption for Some International Travelers
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 14, 2021
Officials in South Korea announced some international travelers who received a COVID-19 vaccination would be exempt from the county’s mandatory two-week quarantine.
According to Reuters.com, health officials said the quarantine exemption applies only to certain people, such as citizens and foreign residents, as well as those coming to visit family or for business, academics or public interest.
South Korean Central Disaster Management Headquarters official Son Young-rae said the new policy goes into effect on July 1.
To be eligible for the quarantine exemption, travelers will need to fill out an application and submit negative COVID-19 tests before and after arriving. Visitors from countries with significant outbreaks or variants will not be allowed to skip the quarantine.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced 23 percent of the country’s population—around 11.8 million people—has received at least one dose of an approved vaccine.
Marriott’s The Luxury Collection debuted its first hotel in South Korea: Josun Palace, built in 1914 as one of the country’s first luxury hotels.
Josun Palace is located in the Gangnam area of Seoul, one of its most energetic regions. Within proximity to the city’s most popular shopping and entertainment attractions, as well as Bongeunsa, a Buddhist temple, and Samneung Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Send Clients to Malta for 7,000 Years of History and Much More
For more information on South Korea
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS